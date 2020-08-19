MOH reports 379 infections as 1 in 10 samples test positive

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – The Ministry of Health on Wednesday reported 379 new COVID-19 cases analyzed from 3,867 samples, bringing the total number of registered cases in the country since March to 31,015.

The latest figure reported amid a decline in tests owing to a limited amount of reagents represented 9.8 per cent of samples analysed within 24 hours lapsing on Wednesday.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangagi however cautioned of an anticipated upward trend with labs gearing up to ramp up testing capacities following the arrival of more reagents.

Seven of the newly reported infections were discovered among foreign nationals.

Males accounted for 223 of the new infections while women accounted for 156. The youngest patients is aged a year while the oldest is 87 years.

The new cases are distributed across the counties of Nairobi (219), Kiambu (40) Uasin Gishu (28) Kajiado (14) Machakos (13), Kisumu (10) Mombasa (7) Kericho (6) Baringo (5) Bomet (5) Nyeri (4) Nandi (4) Isiolo (3) Nakuru (3) Narok (3) Garissa (2) Homabay (2) Kilifi (2) Kirinyanga (1) Kisii (1) Laikipia (1) Makueni (1) Nyamira (1) Taita Taveta (1) Trans Nzoia (1).

The ministry said 93 per cent of the new confirmed cases are asymptomatic.

According to data provided by the ministry, a total of 849 health care workers have so far been infected.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

They include 448 male and 401 are female medics.

Fifteen health care workers have also died from the disease.

The country’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 506 after 19 more patients succumbed to the virus.

The number of recoveries recorded since April stood at 17,612.

Cumulatively the health ministry said a total of 402,452 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in the country since March.