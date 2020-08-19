MOH reports 18 comorbid-related COVID-19 deaths, single home-based fatality

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – The country’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 506 on Wednesday after 19 more patients succumbed to the disease within a period of 24 hours.

The toll translates to a 1.6 per cent case fatality rate, an average recorded since late July.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangagi said most of the patients who succumbed had pre-existing health conditions with leading ailments being diabetes and hypertension.

“Unfortunately today we have lost 19 patients, one of these deaths happened at the household and 18 of our patients had cormobid states,” she said.

At the same time, the Ministry also reported that 244 more patients had recovered from the disease, raising the total number of recoveries in the country to 17,612.

Of the newly discharged patients, 168 were placed under the home based care program while 76 were discharged from various health facilities.