Capital News
Interior CS Fred Matiangi/CFM-FILE.

Headlines

Matiangi, Mutyambai to be grilled by legislators over Senators’ arrest

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 19 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi and Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai are on Wednesday expected to appear before the Senate Security Committee to explain the arrests of three Senators.

The arrests of Senators Steve Lelegwe (Samburu), Christopher Langat (Bomet) and Cleophas Malala (Kakamega), on Monday when they were set to take part in a crucial counties revenue vote, sparked fury cross the country.

Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga led the condemnation, terming it an affront to the Constitution.

The Security bosses were directed to appear before the Garissa Senator Yussuf Haji-led committee to explain why the three Senators were arrested.

They were summoned alongside Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho, Attorney General Kihara Kariuki and Director of Criminal Investigations boss George Kinoti.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and his Nairobi counterpart Johnson Sakaja said debate on the controversial revenue formula should not proceed until satisfactory reasons are given on the arrests.

The three Senators were freed Tuesday after questioning.

Malala was freed after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji dropped charges against him. He had been accused of violating COVID-19 rules.

“I will remain steadfast and my position will still remain that no kind of intimidation can be meted against me. People need to respect parliamentary democracy. Article 1 of the constitution is very clear on the sovereignty of the people of Kenya,” Malala said, linking his arrest to a crucial vote in the Senate that was scheduled to take place on Monday when he was arrested.

Just like other Senators like Murkomen, Malala believes his arrest was aimed at intimidating him to drop his hard-line position on the county revenue formular.

While Malala was accused of violating the social distancing rules when he distributed sanitisers, Lang’at is accused of administering an illegal oath.

Lelegwe of Samburu was accused of incitement.

