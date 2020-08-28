Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Chief Justice David Maraga when he launched the Alternative Justice System on August 27, 2020.

Kenya

Maraga launches alternative Justice System to reduce case backlog

MOSES MUOKI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 28 – Chief Justice David Maraga has launched the Alternative Justice System (AJS) Policy which is aimed at enhancing access to justice and supporting expeditious delivery of justice to citizens.

Speaking at the Supreme Court on Thursday when he presided over the launch of the new initiative, Maraga said the policy marks a significant step in achieving judicial reforms and Kenya’s endeavor towards the fulfillment, respect, observance, promotion and protection of the right to Access to Justice.

“Kenyan communities have, for generations, developed their own justice systems that have held, and continue to hold, societies together. While justice dispensed by the Courts has occupied the center-stage in the administration of justice, the reality is that the vast majority of disputes, as much as 90 percent, among Kenyans are resolved through systems that are outside the formal court process,” Maraga said.

He noted that the policy is an important guide on the operationalization of the systems, for all the institutions in the justice system sector.

“Alternative Justice Systems as espoused in this Policy are community-centered and reflect the lived realities of the people and, therefore, eminently more accessible to most people,” he said, and added that “they also achieve justice differently. They prevent injustice and reduce harm suffered by people by focusing on root causes of injustice and on justice needs of entire communities and societies rather than just individuals.”

Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu said that ideas and methods between formal Justice systems and Alternative Justice System practices and mechanisms will improve each other and deepen justice provision in the country.

“We must continue to breakdown conceptual structures of legal thought and practice inherited from our colonial and post-colonial contexts that serve to alienate judicial practice form substantive justice provision. Promoting and enabling, sister forms of justice provision, is a positive leap in the right direction,” she said

The Alternative Justice Systems (AJS) policy was drafted by the Taskforce on Informal Justice Systems gazetted by the retired Chief Justice Dr. Willy Mutunga in May 2016.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The task force was mandated to develop a policy to mainstream into the formal justice system traditional, informal justice systems and other informal mechanisms used to access justice in Kenya.

The AJS policy is aimed at providing alternative forms of dispute resolution mechanisms, including traditional approaches, as long as they do not contravene the Bill of Rights, are not repugnant to justice or morality or inconsistent with the Constitution or any written law.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Japan PM Abe to resign over health: lawmakers

Tokyo, Japan, Aug 28 – Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is to resign over health problems, top lawmakers said Friday, in a bombshell development...

52 mins ago

World

Shinzo Abe: political survivor dogged by health issues

Tokyo, Japan, Nov 20 – Shinzo Abe has smashed records as Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, championing ambitious economic reform while weathering scandals. But once...

52 mins ago

World

Trump rips rival Biden as destroyer of American ‘greatness’

Washington, United States, Aug 27 – President Donald Trump tore into his election challenger Joe Biden as a threat to the “American Dream” in...

52 mins ago

BBI

Handshake politics suffocating the Big 4 Agenda: DP Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya August 28 – Deputy President William Ruto on Thursday said politics surrounding the famous March 2018 handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and...

2 hours ago

World

Hong Kong police sift the past to pursue new security law crimes

Hong Kong, China, Aug 28 – Hong Kong police are using the past words and deeds of government critics to bolster investigations under the...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Journalist Yassin Juma opts to stay in Ethiopia after release

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 28 – Journalist Yassin Juma is now free to return home after testing negative to COVID-19 which he had contracted while...

2 hours ago

World

Montenegro votes with identity, economy at the fore

Podgorica, Montenegro, Aug 28 – Montenegro’s pro-West leader is fighting to extend his party’s 30-year grip on the EU candidate country on Sunday in...

3 hours ago

Politics

‘I want to vote’: Myanmar’s Muslims, Hindus sidelined in election

Meiktila, Myanmar, Aug 28 – One of Myanmar’s five million young adults, May Thandar Maung had been excited to cast her ballot for the...

3 hours ago