County News

Manduku granted Sh12mn cash bail after denying conspiracy to defraud KPA

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 28 – A Nairobi Anti-Corruption Court on Friday granted former Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Managing Director Daniel Manduku a Sh12 million cash bail after he denied conspiracy to defraud the State entity in a Sh244,837,908 tender fraud case.

Manduku who appeared before Nairobi Anti-Corruption Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi, alongside co-accused Juma Fadhili denied violating procurement procedures, asking for lenient bail terms.

The court declined Manduku’s request to accord him cash bail not exceeding Sh500,000, the magistrate give the two an alternative to secure Sh30 million bond each.

The prosecution also told the court the Sh244.8 million was paid despite the fact that work was never completed.

The offenses are said to have been committed in 2018 and 2019 at the KPA headquarters in Mombasa.

Lawyers Nelson Havi, Julie Soweto and Eric Theuri represented the accused persons.

Manduku was first arrested in March by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) who arraigned him in court where he was freed after the prosecution opposed charges he was about to face.

The state through the Directorate of Public Prosecutions said it was not aware of the charges at the time because the DCI had not submitted the file for perusal and approval.

DPP insisted that his office is charged with the responsibility of approving all criminal charges, in what threatened to stall Manduku’s case and several others whose files had not been submitted to the DPP.

