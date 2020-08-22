Connect with us

A street View image of Kisii Town Center.

County News

Man seeks aid after wife, 2 daughters succumb to electrical fire burns

Published

KISII, Kenya, Aug 22 – A man in Kisii’s Nyanchwa estate is appealing for financial support to clear medical bills accrued by his wife and two daughters aged eight and four who succumbed to burns sustained from a suspected electrical fire which razed down their house on Wednesday.

David Onyango’s daughters succumbed at the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital where they were rushed following the incident.

His wife, 23-year-old Caroline Akinyi, died while undergoing treatment at Christamarianne Mission Hospital.

“My two daughters were taken to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital while my wife was at Christamarianne Hospital and they both died while receiving treatment,” he said.

Onyango, a welder within Kisii town, appealed to the government and well-wishers to help him clear hospital bills and burial expenses.

“Am the first born in my family and also the bread winner, I don’t have anyone to lean on and the bill is huge, I request for a helping hand this dark moment am facing,” said Onyango.

Benson Oduor, a caretaker at who responded to the fire incident on Wednesday, said the 23-year-old woman and her two daughters said police had promised to investigate the matter.

“We contacted Kenya Power officers who came assessed the situation and said they will make a report,” said Oduor.

The Kenya Power office did not however respond to queries on the incident.

