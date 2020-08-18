Connect with us

Under siege Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, pictured at a Sahel summit in the Mauritanian capital of Nouakchott on June 30 © POOL/AFP / Ludovic MARIN

Mali president keita and PM Cisse arrested in military coup

BAMAKO, Mali, Aug 18 – The African Union on Tuesday condemned the arrest of Mali‘s political leaders by mutineering troops and demanded they be freed immediately.

“I forcefully condemn the arrest of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, Prime Minister (Boubou Cisse) and other members of the Malian government, and call for their immediate release,” the chairman of the AU Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, said in a tweet in French.

He also condemned “any attempt at unconstitutional change” while urging the mutineers to “cease all use of violence”.

Faki called on the 15-nation West African ECOWAS bloc, the United Nations and the entire international community to “combine their efforts to oppose any use of force to end the political crisis in Mali“.

One of the leaders of the mutineering soldiers told AFP that “the president and the prime minister are under our control” after being “arrested” at Keita’s residence in the capital Bamako.

Keita and Cisse are now being held in an army base in the town of Kati, an official at the prime minister’s office said. 

Their arrest comes after months of protests calling for Keita’s arrest that have rocked the crisis-torn country.

