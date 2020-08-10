Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Prime Minister Hassan Diab announces his government's resignation amid popular outrage over the deadly Beirut port explosion

World

Lebanon government resigns over blast fallout

Published

Prime Minister Hassan Diab announces his government’s resignation amid popular outrage over the deadly Beirut port explosion © Télé Liban/AFP

Beirut, Lebanon, Aug 10 – Lebanon’s prime minister Hassan Diab announced his government’s resignation Monday amid popular outrage over the deadly Beirut port explosion that has reignited angry street protests.

The collapse of his government had looked inevitable after a string of resignations and a cabinet meeting during which several cabinet members made it clear they would also quit.

Diab’s announcement came even as security forces in central Beirut clashed again with protesters demanding an end to an entrenched political system widely seen as inept, corrupt and dominated by sectarian interests and family dynasties.

“I announce the resignation of the government,” he said at the end of a speech in which he strove to cast himself as an external victim of a corrupt and selfish political leadership.

Lebanese security forces clash with protesters near the parliament in central Beirut © AFP / JOSEPH EID

According to the health ministry, at least 160 people were killed in Lebanon’s worst peacetime disaster, 6,000 were wounded and about 20 remained missing after the disaster blamed on official negligence.

Six days after the enormous chemical blast wreaked destruction across swathes of the capital and was felt as far away as the island of Cyprus, residents and volunteers were still clearing the debris off the streets.

International rescue teams with sniffer dogs and specialised equipment remained at work at the disaster’s charred “ground zero”, where the search was now for bodies and not survivors.

The Lebanese want heads to roll over the tragedy and are asking how a massive stockpile of volatile ammonium nitrate, a compound used primarily as a fertiliser, was left unsecured at the port for years.

The August 4 blast, which drew comparisons with the Hiroshima atom bomb, was so enormous that it altered the shape not only of Beirut’s skyline but even of its Mediterranean coastline © AFP

Diab’s resignation was met with cars honking in the streets and celebratory fire in the northern city of Tripoli but was unlikely to meet the long-term expectations of the Lebanese population.

The country’s top officials have promised a swift and thorough investigation — but they have stopped short of agreeing to an independent probe led by foreign experts as demanded by the protesters.

The outgoing government is now due to stay on in a caretaker capacity, and the next elections could still be months away.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

– Violent protests –

Before Diab’s announcement, four ministers had already decided they could no longer serve a government that has shown little willingness to take the blame or to put state resources at the service of the victims.

Demonstrators lamented that, as the protests turned violent again Sunday, security forces were using tear gas against blast victims instead of helping them clean their wrecked homes © AFP / ANWAR AMRO

At least nine lawmakers have also announced they would quit in protest, as have two senior members of the Beirut municipality.

The August 4 blast, which drew comparisons with the Hiroshima atom bomb, was so enormous that it altered the shape of not only Beirut’s skyline but even its Mediterranean coastline.

But it remained to be seen whether the disaster will also have a lasting impact on Lebanon’s entrenched post-war political culture, whose masters are widely seen as being bent on self-preservation and buck-passing.

During consecutive evenings of protests, the rage sparked by the explosion that disfigured Beirut and scarred so many of its residents had not relented.

Volunteers and civil society members, mask-clad due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attend an outdoor Sunday mass held by a Maronite Christian priest in the Mar Mikhael neighbourhood of Lebanon’s capital Beirut © AFP / PATRICK BAZ

“The resignation of ministers is not enough. Those who are responsible for the explosion should be held accountable,” said Michelle, a demonstrator in her early twenties, on Sunday.

She carried a poster of a friend who was killed in the blast, inscribed with the message “My government killed me”.

– ‘Direct’ aid –

Demonstrators lamented that security forces were using tear gas against blast victims instead of helping them clean their wrecked homes and find a roof.

Cranes at the port of Lebanon’s capital Beirut stand before the grain silos destroyed in the colossal explosion © AFP / PATRICK BAZ

“We need an international investigation and trial to tell us who killed our friends and all the other victims, because they might try to conceal the truth,” said Michelle.

French President Emmanuel Macron supported the idea when he visited last Thursday, but his calls for reform and transparency appeared to receive less attention among Lebanese officialdom than his offer to raise aid money.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

An online emergency support conference Macron chaired Sunday, attended virtually by a slew of world leaders including US President Donald Trump, came up with pledges for more than 250 million euros.

Macron, who was given a hero’s welcome when he trudged through the rubble of ravaged old Beirut to meet distressed residents, stressed the aid would go “directly” to the population.

Many Lebanese are sceptically waiting to see how the aid delivery will navigate a sophisticated and deeply entrenched system of local and sectarian patronage organised by the country’s party barons.

Lebanese aid groups have warned foreign donors that any financial assistance risked being syphoned away.

Lebanese architect and designer Karina Sukkar stands on the balcony of her damaged apartment overlooking the ravaged port of Lebanon’s capital Beirut © AFP / PATRICK BAZ

The Beirut disaster compounded what has become Lebanon’s annus horribilis, deepening a dire economic crisis which had dragged half of the country into poverty in recent months.

The obliteration of the port and its huge grain silos in a country hugely reliant on imports has sparked fears of food shortages in the coming weeks.

Adding to Lebanon’s woes, coronavirus cases are reaching new highs almost every day, putting further strain on hospitals that are treating blast victims and the dozens wounded in the repression of the protests.

In this article:

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Cuba reports record daily number of coronavirus cases

Havana, Cuba, Aug 10 – Faced with a second wave of coronavirus cases, Cuba announced on Monday a record daily number of new infections....

48 seconds ago

World

Hong Kong police raid pro-democracy newspaper, arrest owner

Hong Kong, China, Aug 10 – Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai was arrested Monday and led in handcuffs through his newspaper office...

24 mins ago

World

Belarus poll challenger asks strongman Lukashenko to cede power

Minsk, Belarus, Aug 7 – The main challenger in Belarus’s disputed election on Monday called on President Alexander Lukashenko to cede power but said...

24 mins ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta commissions construction of new hospitals in Nairobi’s informal settlements

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 10 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has commissioned the construction of three new Level 3 hospitals in Nairobi’s informal settlements. The President...

5 hours ago

Corona Virus

Kagwe appeals to medical schools to support COVID-19 war in counties

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10 – Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Monday urged institutions of higher learning to volunteer their services to county governments...

6 hours ago

Capital Health

534 COVID-19 patients discharged as 3 others succumb

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10- Kenya continued recording a high number of recoveries on Monday, with 534 new discharges. This has now raised the number...

6 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya records 492 New COVID-19 Cases, raising caseload to 26,928

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10 – The country has registered new 492 cases of COVID-19, increasing the caseload to 26,928. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe...

7 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya police looking for arsonists who torched Tsavo National Park

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 10 – Police have launched a manhunt for arsonists said to have torched Tsavo West National Park. Kenya Wildlife Service said...

8 hours ago