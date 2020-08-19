Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Blasphemy accusations are highly inflammatory in deeply conservative Pakistan

World

Lawyer provided gun in slaying of US man in Pakistan court: police

Published

Blasphemy accusations are highly inflammatory in deeply conservative Pakistan © AFP / Abdul MAJEED

Peshawar, Pakistan, Aug 19 – A Pakistani lawyer has been arrested for allegedly giving a pistol to a teenager accused of gunning down a US citizen as he appeared in court on blasphemy charges, officials told AFP on Wednesday.

Last month’s killing of Tahir Ahmad Nasim in the northern city of Peshawar provoked outrage in the United States.

The US State Department has demanded action in his case and called for a reform of the controversial blasphemy laws under which he was being held.

Nasim, a member of the minority Ahmadiyya community, was under police escort when he was fatally shot in court on July 29.

Blasphemy accusations are highly inflammatory in deeply conservative Pakistan and have in the past sparked mob lynchings, vigilante murders and mass protests.

According to investigating officer Lalzada Khan, junior lawyer Tufail Khan was arrested on Tuesday for “allegedly providing a pistol to the assassin to kill Nasim”.

“Tufail was produced before the judge in an anti-terrorist court. He was remanded into police custody for three days,” Khan told AFP.

Authorities say 17-year-old Faisal Khan has confessed to the killing, claiming Tufail provided him with the pistol.

Lawyers don’t typically undergo a pat-down on going into Pakistan courts, and officials said Tufail had discreetly handed the pistol over to Faisal.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Washington has said Nasim was lured from his home in Illinois to Pakistan in 2018, when he was arrested on blasphemy charges.

The Ahmadiyya have long faced violence in Pakistan, which forbids community members from self-identifying as Muslims.

The sect, which is rooted in the subcontinent and shuns violence, is considered heretical by many orthodox Muslims for challenging the Islamic belief that the Prophet Mohammed was God’s final messenger.

Up to 80 people are known to be imprisoned in Pakistan on blasphemy charges — half of whom face life in prison or the death penalty — according to the US Commission on International Religious Freedom.

The US State Department has put Pakistan on a blacklist over religious freedom, pointing to the blasphemy cases.

A senior police official told AFP that Nasim held dual Pakistan-US nationality.

In this article:
Click to comment

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Mali coup leaders face wave of international condemnation

Bamako, Mali, Aug 19 – Coup leaders in Mali faced a wave of international pressure on Wednesday, a day after they forced out a...

1 min ago

World

Pope calls for social justice and vaccines for all

Vatican City, Vatican City State, Aug 19 – The coronavirus pandemic is exacerbating inequalities between rich and poor, Pope Francis said on Wednesday, calling...

13 mins ago

County News

Nairobi, Western RCs moved to interior ministry headquarters

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug  19 – Nairobi Regional Commissioner Wilson Njega and his Western counterpart Ann Ngetich have been moved to the Interior Ministry headquarters...

1 hour ago

World

Eritrean apologises in German court for throwing boy under train

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Aug 19 – An Eritrean man on Wednesday apologised in a German court for fatally pushing a boy under a...

2 hours ago

Corona Virus

MOH reports 18 comorbid-related COVID-19 deaths, single home-based fatality

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug  19 – The country’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 506 on Wednesday after 19 more patients succumbed to the disease within...

3 hours ago

Corona Virus

MOH reports 379 COVID-19 infections as 1 in 10 samples test positive

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug  19 – The Ministry of Health on Wednesday reported 379 new COVID-19 cases analyzed from 3,867 samples, bringing the total number...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya Privates Schools launch e-learning program to cushion teachers during COVID

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19-Kenya Private Schools Association has launched an online program to keep teachers busy during the COVID-19 pandemic which forced closure of...

6 hours ago

World

All you need to know about Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, Mali’s ousted president

Bamako, Mali, Aug 18 – Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who resigned Wednesday after being detained in a coup launched by mutinous troops, long...

8 hours ago