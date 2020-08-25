KNCCI President Ngatia says chamber committed to integrity among players

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 25 – The Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) has committed to enhancing integrity among players, to guarantee investor confidence.

KNCCI President Richard Ngatia On Tuesday said transparency in businesses managent is key at all times, particularly now when the country is experiencing a major economic meltdown occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic that had infected more than 30,000 people and killed 500 others by August 25.

“As the chamber, we play an important role in the fight against corruption by creating an environment intolerant of bribery and illicit activity. We do this for businesses through certification programs and the adoption of codes of conduct through our training, awareness-raising and advocacy,” Ngatia told a news conference in Nairobi.

He said the chamber has already set out a mechanism to ensure its 20,000 members do not engage in corruption while advancing their business interests.

As a chamber, we are committed to supporting responsible business conduct to help companies and our members advance their management systems, attract investors, better manage supply chains, and retain employees. That’s why companies worldwide are increasingly aware that doing business with integrity is the right way to do business,” he said.

And to enhance confidence in the country’s economy, he has called for balanced reporting on alleged graft cases, including the use of COVID-19 funds.

Ngatia has defended his firm, Megascope Healthcare Limited, against claims that it was involved in the clearing of COVID-19 donations by the Jack Ma Foundation, with his lawyers already under instruction to file a lawsuit against Nation Media Group, whose teklevision station NTV aired an expose dubbed COVIDMillionaires.

“The media house did not even check the credibility of their source of information,” the KNCCI boss asserted, for all intents and purposes, we humbly submit this in full cognisance of irredeemable damage that a misleading reporting can cause to upcoming, established enterprises and corporate entities both locally and internationally,” he said.