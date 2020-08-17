Kenya’s cOVID-19 infections rise to 30,365

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17- The country continues to record relatively low COVID-19 infections for a second day, with 245 positive cases recorded Monday.

This raised to 30,365 the number of infections in the country so far.

For two consecutive days, Kenya has recorded relatively low cases, after weeks of more than 500 daily infections.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Rashid Aman on Monday said the new cases were recorded from a sample of 3,150, tested across the country.

Fatalities in the country rose to 482 after eight more patients succumbed to the virus.

“I am happy to announce that we have also cleared 461 patients who were on home-based care and 43 others in hospitals after recovering from COVID-19,” Dr Aman said.

