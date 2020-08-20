Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The Foreign Office said the journalist who had been incarcerated despite two court orders directing his release has been transferred to a COVID-19 isolation facility having contracted the virus while in police custody/MFA - Kenya High Commission in Addis Ababa

Africa

Kenyan journalist Yassin Juma freed in Ethiopia following MFA’s intervention

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 20 – Kenyan journalist Collins Juma Osemo alias Yassin Juma has been freed in Ethiopia following the intervention by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the embassy in Addis Ababa.

The Foreign Office said the journalist who had been incarcerated despite two court orders directing his release has been transferred to a COVID-19 isolation facility having contracted the virus while in police custody.

Juma was finally moved from Sostegna police station where he was held despite his release on bail by the Ethiopian judicial authorities on August 5.

“Kenya Embassy in Ethiopia has managed to assist Collins Juma Osemo alias Yassin Juma, Kenyan journalist arrested in Ethiopia, to move to government manage isolation facility after he tested positive to COVID-19 at Sostegna police station where he was held until yesterday,” the ministry said through Twitter.

Juma was arrested on July 2 while covering protests that erupted in Ethiopia’s Oromia region following the death of musician Hachalu Hundessa.

He was held at Sostegna police station where his continued detention despite court orders granting him bail compelled they ministry to intervene.

“The Ministry has been informed that Collins Juma Osemo was released b the court in Arada sub-city on 5th August 2020. This decision was affirmed by the High court in Lideta on 7th August 2020,” MFA referenced in a recent letter.

Hundessa who was perceived as an activist for the Oromo ethnic group was shot dead by unknown assailants while driving in the capital Adis Ababa, sparking violent protests that left several people dead.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Juma is reportedly said to have been arrested because of his close relationship with the controversial musician, one of few people who openly criticized Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government.

Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs had expressed disappointment over his detention which it said was regrettable and had caused immense anguish and anxiety to him, his family and the people and Government of Kenya.

“The continued detention of this Kenyan national despite the decision of the court and payment of bail, is highly regrettably and has caused immense anguish and anxiety to him, his family, the people and the Government of the Repblic of Kenya,” MFA said.

In this article:
Click to comment

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

County News

MCK protests Haji’s decision to lock out press from Matiangi grilling

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 20 – The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has condemned the decision by the Senate Security Committee on National Security to...

2 hours ago

business

CA says telecom infrastructure expansion slowed down by pandemic, insecurity

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 20 – The expansion of telecommunication networks in 202 under-served sub-locations has been slowed down by outbreak of the COVID-19, insecurity...

3 hours ago

World

Kamala Harris, the ‘Momala’ of her blended American family

Washington, United States, Aug 20 – Kamala Harris accepted her historic vice presidential nomination Wednesday after being introduced by three of her closest female...

4 hours ago

World

Thousands flee as fast-moving wildfires spread in California

Los Angeles, United States, Aug 20 – Thousands of people fled their homes in northern California on Wednesday as hundreds of fast-moving wildfires spread...

4 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Police can arrest you from anywhere, anytime

By Dr.David Matsanga in United Kingdom London I live in London and there is no difference in the arrests as long as there is...

4 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Why we must involve the youth in our country’s development

We have a great advantage as a nation of young, vibrant and highly creative youth. They account for about 75% of Kenya’s population, according...

4 hours ago

World

Mali opposition offers backing to coup leaders

Bamako, Mali, Aug 19 – Army colonel Assimi Goita on Wednesday introduced himself as Mali’s new military strongman a day after a coup that...

6 hours ago

Capital Health

COVID-19 wipes out Kajembe, his wife and now daughter

MOMBASA, Kenya Aug 19 – The family of former Changamwe MP, the late Ramadhan Kajembe, is mourning again, barely two weeks after burying the...

15 hours ago