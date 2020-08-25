Connect with us

Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman.

Kenya urges medical attention for COVID symptoms as curve flattens

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 25 – Kenyans have been urged to seek urgent medical attention with COVID-19 symptoms even as the curve showed a consistent low.

On Tuesday, 246 cases were detected from 4,149 samples raising the country’s caseload to 32,803.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Rashid Aman said people are discouraged from self-medicating whenever they get malaria-like symptoms, for ease of management in hospitals as opposed to rushing to hospitals when it is too late.

Five more patients succumbed to the virus on Tuesday, raising the country’s death toll to 559.

Most of the people who have succumbed to the virus in the country had underlying conditions like Diabetes, Hypertension among others.

Earlier projections from the Ministry of Health had indicated that more cases were likely to be reported from August, but they have been going down signalling a flattened curve.

The country has been recording less than 300 cases daily since last week, significantly lower than earlier days when cases topped nearly 1000 daily on average.

As a result of high cases, schools, places of worship and bars were ordered closed as health officials feared there would be mass infection across the country.

On Tuesday, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha announced that schools may re-open earlier that earlier projected, if the flat curve continues.

