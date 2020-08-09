Kenya records 599 New COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths

0 SHARES Share Tweet

[Additional reporting by Ojwang Joe in Kisumu]

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9- Kenya recorded 599 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths on Sunday, raising the total cases so far to 26,436.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the death toll now stands at 420.

“Let us continue observing the Ministry of Health protocols to ensure we flatten the curve,” CS Kagwe said, “we have 599 new cases and the total is 26,436.” The new cases announced Sunday were detected from 4,420 samples.

Kagwe was speaking in Kisumu, accompanied by his Health counterpart George Magoha, on a tour of the county’s preparedness in fighting the pandemic.

“I am concerned because the number of women getting infected is also increasing. Today, we have 373 males and 226 females. That is not a good thing,” Kagwe said, announcing the discharge of 1,062 patients who recovered from the virus–the highest on a single day.

