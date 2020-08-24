Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Dr Rashid Aman, Chief Administrative Secretary at the Ministry of Health/FILE/MOH

Capital Health

Kenya records 193 new COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – Kenya’s Ministry of Health recorded 193 new COVID-19 cases, raising the country’s caseload to 32,557.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Rashid Aman said the new cases were detected from 3,381 samples tested since Sunday.

“Three of the new people who tested positive are foreigners while the rest are Kenyans,” Dr Aman said.

Of the new cases 137 were males while 56 females, with the youngest case being a 2-months old infant and the oldest 87 years.

The Ministry also reported that 225 more patients had recovered from COVID-19, raising the total number of patients who have recovered to 18,895.

Dr Aman said 188 of the recoveries were from the home-based care program, while 37 were discharged from various hospitals.

6 more patients succumbed to the disease on Monday, raising the total COVID-19 related fatalities to 554.

From the latest positive cases, Dr Aman said, Nairobi recorded the highest number with (78) cases followed by Embu with (24) cases, Garissa (21) Kiambu (18) Nyeri (13) Mombasa (10) Samburu (6) Muranga (5)Lamu (4) Kajiado (3) Trans Nzoia (2) Kilifi (2) Machakos (1) Isiolo (1) Tharaka Nithi (1) Meru (1)Nyandarua (1) Uasin Gishu (1) Nyeri (1) and Nakuru (1).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Ministry of Health has tested 425,364 samples since March when the pandemic broke out in Kenya.

In this article:
Click to comment

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

business

KTDA submits to DCI probe as accountability calls mount

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 — The Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) has welcomed a probe by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations into alleged misappropriation...

3 mins ago

Kenya

Kenya Medical Association Offers To Mediate Nairobi County Doctors’ Crisis

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24- The Kenya Medical Association (KMA) has offered to mediate the crisis pitting doctors in Nairobi County who downed tools last...

45 mins ago

World

10 dead, dozens wounded in twin bombing in Philippines: military

Jolo, Philippines, Aug 24 – At least 10 people were killed and dozens wounded — including soldiers and police — in a twin bombing...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

US approves plasma to treat virus, global death toll above 800,000

Washington, United States, Aug 24 – The United States announced an emergency authorization to use blood plasma from recovered coronavirus patients as a treatment...

3 hours ago

Headlines

8 suspected thugs killed by police in Nairobi’s Industrial Area

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – Eight suspected gangsters were on Sunday night shot dead by police during a botched robbery in Nairobi. Police said...

4 hours ago

World

Pompeo starts Middle East tour in Israel

Jerusalem, ZZZ, Aug 23 – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Israel on Monday to start a five-day Middle East tour focused...

5 hours ago

business

HACO donates free sanitizers to Ruiru Constituency

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – HACO Industry has donated hand sanitizers to Ruiru Constituency, for distribution to vulnerable families in the area as part...

5 hours ago

World

Canada conservatives elect new leader to battle Trudeau

Ottawa, Canada, Aug 23 – Canadian Conservatives on Monday announced their new leader, former air force navigator Erin O’Toole, who will quickly have to...

6 hours ago