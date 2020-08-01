Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Kenya Airways has been operating cargo flights until August 1 when international passenger flights resumed. /CFM-FILE.

business

Kenya ready for business as it re-opens airspace

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 1- Kenya hs assured that it is ready for business, as it opened the airspace to international passenger flights.

The airspace which was closed in late March over COVID-19 was opened to select countries which have low infection rates, including the China, US, Japan and neighbouring Uganda.

The government said airlines and passengers will be required to strictly adhere to COVID-19 regulations.

“This will include the installation of protection screens on service counters. They will protect our people from exposure, as they serve the client, to ensure everyone has a low chance of getting the infection,” said Mutahi Kagwe, the Health Cabinet Secretary during a press briefing at JKIA.

Kagwe said all measures have been put in place, with airport staff having been trained on COVID-19 emergency and quarantine procedures.

Of the measures put in place include regular disinfection of common use areas at the airport, sanitization points for passengers and social distancing.

To eradicate risks of paper transmission of the disease, the CS said most of the activities will be paperless while a state of the art thermo scanners have been installed in key areas.

“As much as we have put all these measures in place and as much we would want to make sure passengers have the most stress-free travel, there might be instances when due to the prevailing circumstances, things might change leading to inconveniences,” he warned and urged airport officials to minimise inconveniences to passengers in protocols.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He spoke on a day Kenya recorded its highest single-day number of fatalities to COVID-19 at 23, with the youngest being a 16-year-old who had no underlying condition.

The country’s number of infections rose to 21, 363 after 727 new cases were recorded.

In this article:
Click to comment

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Headlines

Kenya confident Tanzania will reinstate KQ landing rights

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 1- The government now says that Tanzania has agreed to reverse the decision of revoking Kenya Airways landing approval, following talks....

59 mins ago

Kenya

Judiciary says Court of Appeal never gave EACC powers to Prosecute

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 1- The Judiciary has clarified that a recent ruling by the Court of Appeal did not grant the Ethics and Anti-Corruption...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Kenya resumes international passenger flights under tight COVID-19 rules

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 1- Kenya resumed international flights on Saturday under tight COVID-19 regulations. Passengers interviewed said they were happy with conditions introduced by...

5 hours ago

Capital Health

23 people dead in Kenya’s highest COVID-19 single day toll

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 1 – 23 people died in Kenya Saturday, the highest single day fatality toll since the pandemic broke out in March....

5 hours ago

Kenya

Yakub Rashid to Replace Ndolo as Nairobi Police boss

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 1- Nairobi Police chief Philip Ndolo has been moved. He will be replaced by Rashid Yakub, in new changes announced by...

6 hours ago

World

UAE starts up first Arab nuclear plant

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Aug 1 – The oil-rich United Arab Emirates on Saturday announced the startup of its Barakah nuclear power plant,...

7 hours ago

Kenya

Kenyan journalist Yassin Juma detained in Ethiopia getting consular assistance: MFA

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 1 – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says it is offering consular assistance to Kenyan journalist Yassin Juma who was arrested...

7 hours ago

World

Trump says will bar TikTok from US

Washington, United States, Jul 31 – President Donald Trump said Friday he will bar fast-growing social media app TikTok from the United States as...

8 hours ago