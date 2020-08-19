Kenya Privates Schools launch e-learning program to cushion teachers during COVID

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19-Kenya Private Schools Association has launched an online program to keep teachers busy during the COVID-19 pandemic which forced closure of schools since March.

The program, dubbed Masomo Iendelee, Linda Mwalimu, seeks to ensure learning continuity by engaging teachers and learners busy.

Kenya Private Schools Association Chairperson Mutheu Kasanga said fees payable will be announced in the coming days, but assured that the program will be affordable to all.

“Use of technology to deliver learning has emerged as the most efficient way to keep learners engaged to minimize losses during the pandemic and is also an intervention to ensure that private schools remain afloat during the pandemic,” he said.

Kasanga said the program is key in ensuring private institutions are sustained during COVID-19 pandemic.

Schools in Kenya were closed in March. Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said the ministry has not decided yet on when they should re-open next year.

To access the e-learning platform, teachers, parents and learners will first be required to register through the newly launched Kenya Private Schools Association Digital Education Management Information System.

KPSA Chair Kasanga said the organisation has partnered with Eduvot and Microsoft, which will provide technical support.