Kenya police looking for arsonists who torched Tsavo National Park

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 10 – Police have launched a manhunt for arsonists said to have torched Tsavo West National Park.

Kenya Wildlife Service said it is working closely with police, to investigate the cause of the fire believed to have been ignited.

“The fire is suspected to have been lit by arsonists,” KWS said in a statemet issued on Monday, “police are tracking down these suspected arsonists as work to extinguish the fire.”

KWS is working with the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF), National Youth Service (NYS), Kenya Forest Service (KFS), the county government of Taita Taveta, conservation partners and the community to extinguish the fire that has left a trail of destruction.

KWS has also warned NGO’s undertaking fundraisings to put out the fire, saying it has not sanctioned the activity.

“The public should be wary of such requests. A clear and transparent process is being established to fundraise and support firefighting efforts,” the service added and warned the public especially those living in close proximity to national parks and reserves against setting up fires.