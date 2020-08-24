Connect with us

Capital News
Kenya Medical Association officials who addressed a press conference on August 24 over the doctors' strike in Nairobi County. The association has offered to mediate the crisis.

Kenya

Kenya Medical Association Offers To Mediate Nairobi County Doctors’ Crisis

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24- The Kenya Medical Association (KMA) has offered to mediate the crisis pitting doctors in Nairobi County who downed tools last week.

KMA’s Chairperson Carol Obonyo said the organisation is ready to work with the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) to help resolve the matter amicably to ensure they resume work.

“Please move with speed and resolve these six issues raised by our members. This will allow the resumption of healthcare services in Nairobi County especially at this time we are faced with COVID-19 pandemic,” Obonyo told a news conference Monday.

“As KMA, we are readily available to work with the NMS and the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist’s Union, Nairobi Branch to help resolve this standoff in the best interest of the public,” she said.  

KMPDU Secretary General Thuranira Kaugiria however, remained adamant that if the issues raised by doctors in Nairobi County are not addressed, the strike will continue “without fear of intimidation.”

“It is unfortunate that if everything is not sorted, we shall be escalating the strike from Tuesday, we might possibly hit the streets. It is day four of many and we shall not be cowed or intimidated. We are ready for this,” Kaugiria said.

Doctors in Nairobi went on strike on Friday protesting lack of health insurance, non-payment of salaries, lack of isolation facilities and lack of promotions among other issues.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and Nairobi Metropolitan Service Director General, Maj Gen Mohamed Badi have appealed to the health care workers to resume duty and allow room for dialogue on their demands.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The two leaders pledged to address all the concerns raised by the health workers further urging the unions to stop fueling strikes.

“I am appealing to you that we will follow the law and reimburse the balances you have and for the unions involved, let us stop inciting workers, we as the leaders are committed to address your concerns,” he said

The Nairobi Governor said the COVID-19 pandemic is a challenge faced by all counties emphasizing the need for sacrifice by all health workers.

“Let me appeal to the unions, this is not the right time to play politics with the lives of Kenyans, especially when we are battling corona virus pandemic,” he urged.

