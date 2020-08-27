KeNHA protests Grand Mullah’s award of Sh750,000 for Bentley windscreen

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26- The Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) on Wednesday filed a petition against a ruling awarding city lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi, popularly known as Grand Mullah, Sh750,000, for damages on his posh car.

Mullah was awarded in the damage of his Bentley Bentayga’s windscreen by stone shrapnel while driving on the Nairobi-Namanga road in August 2018.

But in a petition, KeNHA argues that the lawyer failed to provide evidence of the said incident in terms of an Occurrence Book Number for a police report.

“The authority in its defense challenged the allegations by the Plaintiff that while driving along the Nairobi-Namanga road on 30th August 2018, he sustained damage to his car,” KENHA Deputy Communications Director Charles Njogu, said in a statement.

The authority has challenged the quantum of damages awarded.

The amount awarded, the lawyer had argued is “the cost of my car’s windscreen valued at Sh750,311.”

He successfully convinced the court that the “Kenya National Highways Authority has a duty of care to road users when they do a shoddy job.”