Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
KEMRI corporate affairs director Kamau Mugenda was set to be laid to rest on Wednesday, August 12/FILE/KEMRI

Capital Health

KEMRI official among 18 newly reported COVID-19 fatalities

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) corporate affairs director Kamau Mugenda is among eighteen coronavirus-related deaths reported within 24 hours lapsing on Wednesday.

The newly reported fatalities rose the country’s commutative death toll to 456.

Speaking during a regular briefing on the status of the pandemic, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi described Mugenda as an astute and an exemplary worker.

She said Mugenda played a key role in human resource development, infrastructure processes and automation of processes at KEMRI.

“We have lost an astute worker and an exemplary worker who played a key role in human resource development, infrastructure processes and automation of the institute processes, our sincere condolences are extended to the family and friends of the deceased,” Mwangangi said.

The country’s case fatality rate stood at 1.6 per cent.

The Ministry of Health also reported 679 new COVID-19 cases detected from 6,590 samples within 24 hours, raising infections reported since March to 28,104.

Twenty one of the new patients are foreigners with the youngest being a month-old infant.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The new cases are spread across Nairobi (349), Kiambu (69), Kajiado (35 ), Nyeri (23), Machakos(25), Garisssa(18), Mombasa(16), Kericho(14), Uasin Gishu(13), Nyandurua(13), Tharaka Nithi(11), Laikipia(9), Nakuru and Migori (8), Kisumu (7) Nandi and Busia (6), Meru (5), Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Makueni and Isiolo (4), Tana River and Tranzoia Nzoia (4).

An additional 743 patients recovered from COVID-19 685 under home-based care raising recoveries registered since April 1 to 14,610.

In this article:
Click to comment

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Headlines

Employment court suspends Gitonga Mugambi’s reappointment as Irrigation Authority CEO

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – The Employment and Labour Relations Court on Wednesday suspended the reappointment of Gitonga Mugambi as CEO of the National...

21 mins ago

Fifth Estate

What’s the fate of SportPesa and Betin in Kenya?

Over the past few years, Kenya’s betting industry has seen tremendous growth, especially with the advent of new technologies and innovations that enable easy...

42 mins ago

Top stories

Philippines’ Duterte says will be Russia vaccine ‘guinea pig’ as talks begin

Manila, Philippines, Aug 12 – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will be a guinea pig for a controversial Russian coronavirus vaccine, his spokesman said on...

2 hours ago

Focus on China

Arrested Hong Kong media tycoon tells staff to ‘fight on’

Hong Kong, China, Aug 12 – Hong Kong pro-democracy media mogul Jimmy Lai on Wednesday told his reporters to “fight on” after his dramatic...

2 hours ago

Focus on China

China warns US against ‘playing with fire’ over Taiwan visit

Taipei, Taiwan, Aug 12 – China warned Washington not to “play with fire” on Wednesday as a US delegation wrapped up a historic trip...

3 hours ago

County News

Sonko, Badi bury the hatchet after protracted feud over city functions

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and Nairobi Metropolitan Service Director General, Major General Mohammed Badi have agreed to work together...

3 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta urges Sonko, Badi to synergize efforts for city development

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director General, Major General Mohammed...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Muluka quits ANC to allow Mudavadi free rein on 2022 decisions

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – Barrack Muluka resigned from his position as Amani National Congress (ANC) Secretary General on Wednesday citing the need to allow Party Leader...

4 hours ago