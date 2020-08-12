KEMRI official among 18 newly reported COVID-19 fatalities

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) corporate affairs director Kamau Mugenda is among eighteen coronavirus-related deaths reported within 24 hours lapsing on Wednesday.

The newly reported fatalities rose the country’s commutative death toll to 456.

Speaking during a regular briefing on the status of the pandemic, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi described Mugenda as an astute and an exemplary worker.

She said Mugenda played a key role in human resource development, infrastructure processes and automation of processes at KEMRI.

“We have lost an astute worker and an exemplary worker who played a key role in human resource development, infrastructure processes and automation of the institute processes, our sincere condolences are extended to the family and friends of the deceased,” Mwangangi said.

The country’s case fatality rate stood at 1.6 per cent.

The Ministry of Health also reported 679 new COVID-19 cases detected from 6,590 samples within 24 hours, raising infections reported since March to 28,104.

Twenty one of the new patients are foreigners with the youngest being a month-old infant.

The new cases are spread across Nairobi (349), Kiambu (69), Kajiado (35 ), Nyeri (23), Machakos(25), Garisssa(18), Mombasa(16), Kericho(14), Uasin Gishu(13), Nyandurua(13), Tharaka Nithi(11), Laikipia(9), Nakuru and Migori (8), Kisumu (7) Nandi and Busia (6), Meru (5), Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Makueni and Isiolo (4), Tana River and Tranzoia Nzoia (4).

An additional 743 patients recovered from COVID-19 685 under home-based care raising recoveries registered since April 1 to 14,610.