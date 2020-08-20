Kajembe’s daughter buried under strict COVID-19 protocols

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 20 – The daughter of the former Changamwe MP the late Ramadhan Kajembe was on Thursday afternoon buried under strict COVID-19 guidelines a day after she succumbed to the virus.

Langoni Kajembe, who succumbed on Wednesday night at Pandya Hospital, was buried next to her parents at the family graveyard in Kwa Shee in Mikindani, Jomvu Constituency.

Health officials clad in Hazmat suits conducted the burial.

A brief prayer session was held at the family home in Kwa Shee, before her remains were taken to the graveyard, which is about 500 metres away from the family home.

Langoni death came barely two weeks after the burial of her 76-year-old father Kajembe, who was a renowned politician in Mombasa after serving as Changamwe MP for 15 years.

At the time of Kajembe’s death, Langoni was also admitted at the same hospital. She had also been battling COVID-19 complications and did not have an opportunity to attend his father’s burial.

On July 24, Kajembe’s first wife, Aziza, also succumbed to COVID-19 complications at Mombasa Hospital.

The former legislators did not attend his first wife’s burial because he was also sick at that time.

His second wife, Zaharia, passed on in March this year. Zaharia’s cause of death was not made public.

Langoni’s death brings to four, the number of Kajembe’s family members who have died within a span of five months.