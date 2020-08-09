Connect with us

Charles Bukeko of Papa Shirandula TV show who succumbed to COVID-19 was buried in his rural home in Busia on July 20, 2020.

Capital Health

Kagwe warns Doctors against withholding COVID-19 results to bereaved families

JULIE OWINO

Published

[Additional reporting by Ojwang Joe in Kisumu]

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9-Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has warned doctors against withholding results to families who lose their kin to COVID-19.

He said such decisions pose grave consequences of increased infections because families end up burying their kin without following public health protocols.

“When a person succumbs to COVID-19, they do so at their most infectious state shedding the virus at a very high level and therefore, when buried without the protective measures in place everyone close to them is exposed,” he warned.

He said some Doctors have been withholding results for bereaved families to protect them from stigmatisation.

“Anybody can get this disease let’s not stigmatize it by giving false certificates knowing that at that point anybody coming close to that body is going to be infected,” Kagwe said, on a visit to Kisumu County, where he toured the main public hospital accompanied by his Education counterpart George Magoha and Governor Anyang Nyong’o.

On Sunday, Kenya recorded 599 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths, raising the total cases so far to 26,436.

Kagwe said the death toll stood at 420.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Let us continue observing the Ministry of Health protocols to ensure we flatten the curve,” CS Kagwe said, “we have 599 new cases and the total is 26,436.” The new cases announced Sunday were detected from 4,420 samples.

