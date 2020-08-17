Kagwe says Health Ministry only received 15pc COVID-19 funds

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17- Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe now says that the Ministry has only received 15 percent of the COVID-19 funds.

He made the remarks Monday when he appeared before the National Assembly’s Health Committee to shed light on how coronavirus funds have been utilized.

“It is being made through all channels to make 15 percent look like 100 percent which is essentially not true. There are roads being made now and they are using COVID-19 funds. We allowed Sh5 billion to be sent directly to the counties, that money is counted as COVID-19 fund and it is counted in the Ministry of Health but it is not there and neither is it going to be accounted for by the Ministry of Health,” Kagwe explained.

The Committee led by Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege also sought to understand how the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) has spent the money for the procurement of medical equipment.

“Will you confirm that it is only Sh2.5 billion that has gone to KEMSA and if so from the information we are getting there are procurement that has been taking place that goes beyond Sh4 to Sh5 billion. Where is this money coming from if KEMSA has only received Sh2.5 billion?” Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny posed.

KEMSA has been on the spot since last month, with accusations that billions has been misapropriated leading to the suspension of its CEO Jonah Manjari and three other top officials to facilitate an investigation by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

There also allegations that donations, including by Chinese billionnaire Jack Ma, were missapropriated or diverted.

When he appeared before the MPs committee, Kagwe refuted claims that donations by Jack Ma Foundation had been misused saying the Ministry is ready to account for all the donations.

The Committee Chairperson Sabina Chege said Parliament is determined to get answers for Kenyans on the utilisation of COVID-19 funds and donations.

“There are institutions that work under this Ministry of Health and we know there is an ongoing investigation at KEMSA as of now. We will call all the CEOs that lead these institutions and they will individually account for the money they have received until we know how every COVID-19 coin has been utilized,” Chege said.

On Friday, KEMSA board of directors suspended Chief Executive Officer Manjari together with Directors Eliud Muriithi (Commercial) and Charles Juma (Procurement) amid an EACC investigation.