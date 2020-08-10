Kagwe appeals to medical schools to support COVID-19 war in counties

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10 – Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Monday urged institutions of higher learning to volunteer their services to county governments to aid combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kagwe said institutions particularly with medical capabilities should volunteer their services to the devolved units.

He said the cooperation will bolster the national government’s efforts in managing the virus ostensibly in providing isolation and quarantine services.

“Institution corporation can help reduce the burden that clearly is visiting the county governments,” he said during the daily COVID-19 briefing in Kericho County where he announced infections reported since March had risen to 26, 928 after 492 new cases were detected.

CS Kagwe further made a passionate appeal to Kenyans that they whould not be wary especially after contracting the disease noting that it “is not a death sentense”.

“Just like any other disease, COVID-19 is also manageable and our health care workers are capable of managing it,” he said.

CS Kagwe emphasized that stigmatization especially targeting those who have contracted the virus is derailing efforts to battle the disease.

“When people recover they no longer shed the virus and therefore their is absolutely no reason to stigmatize anyone who for whatever reason contracted the disease,” he said.

The CS also encouraged those who have contracted the disease not to hide their health status insisting their declaration would go a long way in minimizing the spread of the virus.

“Do not hide it, let the people know that you are staying in isolation and and that it will be soon all over,” he said.

Kenya’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stand at 13, 495. 534 are the latest to have been cleared of the virus. 56 were in hospitals while 478 were home-based.

Three more patients succumbed to COVID-19 raising national fatalities to 423.