Jubilee’s Benson Mutura elected Nairobi Speaker to replace Elachi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 14 – Former Makadara Member of Parliament, Benson Mutura, was elected the new Speaker of the Nairobi County Assembly on Friday after garnering all the ninety-nine electronically cast votes following a cross-party consensus.

Mutura WAS unveiled as Jubilee Party’s preferred candidate on Thursday following a Parliamentary Group meeting hosted by Secretary General Raphael Tuju attended by the governing party’s sixty-five elected and nominated Members of the County Assembly.

Orange Democratic Movement MCAs declared their support for Mutura following a meeting with the party’s Nairobi Chairperson George Aladwa.

Mutura was sworn in immediately after the Friday afternoon vote, effectively replacing Beatrice Elachi who announced her resignation on Tuesday.

Other candidates who had been cleared to vie for the positions are Abdi Ali Abdi, Odingo Odhiambo, Obonyo Guoro, Allan Chacha and Kennedy Ng’ondi.

Announcing Mutura’s win, Deputy Speaker John Kamangu who presided the session said he the two thirds threshold for the election of a Speaker had been attained.

In his acceptance speech Mutura thanked the MCAs for giving him the honor to serve as their Speaker, pledging to conduct himself with the highest degree of impartiality.

He thanked his Jubilee Party who endorsed him for the position as well as the minority side who also voted him overwhelmingly.

“As your Speaker I will serve all the MCAs equally and am asking you to support me so that we can move this great county forward,” he said.

The ex-lawmaker promised to work with the county and national government to ensure development in the county.

He emphasized on the need to support the newly created Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) to ensure it delivers its mandate as instructed by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Welcoming Mutura’s election as the Speaker, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko said he is confident the new Speaker will restore dignity in the Assembly.