Jubilee Party summons Nairobi MCAs ahead of Friday speakership vote

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Jubilee Party summoned sixty-five Members of the Nairobi County Assembly elected on its ticket for an urgent consultative meeting on Thursday ahead of Friday’s vote to elect a new Speaker to replace Beatrice Elachi.



Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju instructed Majority Whip Paul Kados to whip MCAs to the meeting to be held at the Party Headquarters in Pangani.

“In light of the current developments at the Nairobi County Assembly, you are required to attend a consultative meeting of all Jubilee elected and nominated MCAs at the Jubilee Headquarters in Pangani on Thursday 13 August 2020, without fail,” he stated.

Elachi resigned on Tuesday citing threats to her life and her family.

Ruai Ward MCA John Kamangu, who is also the deputy speaker, took over as Acting Speaker.



Elachi also blamed power tussles, frustrations and interference from Governor Mike Sonko for her resignation.

Eight other Jubilee MCAs were also scheduled to appear before the party’s disciplinary committee over misconduct.

They include Acting Speaker John Kamangu (MCA), Millicent Mugadi (Ziwani-Kariokor), Jeremiah Karani (Kayole Central), Charles Thuo (Dandora III), and Nominated MCAs June Ndegwa, Joyce Kamau, Susan Makungu and Margret Mbote.

The eight are all allied to former Elachi.