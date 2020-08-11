Connect with us

The MCAs are required to appear before Jubilee's disciplinary action on August 13, 2020.

Jubilee Party summons 7 Nairobi MCAs over misconduct

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 11 – Jubilee Party has summoned seven Nairobi Members of County Assembly who are set to face disciplinary team on Thursday over misconduct.

In letters seen by Capital FM News, the seven including the Deputy Speaker John Kamangu are required to face the party’s disciplinary committee at the Jubilee Party headquarters.

“The committee shall grant you audience on this date to hear your side of the story. A decision may then be made whether to prefer formal charges or not against you,” the letters signed by the party’s national Chairman Nelson Dzuya and copied to Secretary-General Raphael Tuju states.

The MCAs are accused of contravening the standards of discipline as per the party Constitution and acting contrary to the pledge they made and signed in 2017, the letters issued to them states.

Others summoned by the party include: Dandora 3 ward MCA Charles Thuo, Ziwani ward MCA Millicent Mugambi, Kayole Central ward MCA Jeremiah Karani.

Nominated MCAs Margaret Mbote, Susan Makungu and June Ndegwa have also been summoned to give their side of the story.

