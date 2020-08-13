Jubilee MCAs resolve to back Benson Mutura’s bid for Nairobi speakership

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Jubilee Party has named former Makadara Member of Parliament Benson Mutura its preferred candidate for the Nairobi County Assembly Speakership contest slated for Friday to replace Beatrice Elachi who resigned on Tuesday.

Nairobi County Assembly Acting Clerk Pauline Akuku has shortlisted 7 candidates for the Speaker’s position, with the election to fill the vacancy slated on Friday.

Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju on Thursday said the party arrived at the decision to support Mutura’s candidacy after consultations with MCAs elected on the Jubilee Party ticket and the party’s leadership.

Tuju made the announcement at the Jubilee Headquarters in Pangani, after holding a consultative meeting with all the 66 Nairobi MCAs drawn from the party.

“We know about six people have expressed interest on the position of Nairobi County Assembly Speaker which fell vacant recently, but we want to inform our members that after consultations we have zeroed on Benson Mutura,” said Tuju.

Former Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Alex Magelo who is among shortlisted candidates however announced his decision to quit the race and pledged to back a consensus candidate.

“I will support a handshake candidate for the sake of stability, peace and unity,” he told Capital FM News.

“I really want to appeal to the ward representatives to put all their differences aside and focus on development,” he added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Other candidates listed are Kennedy Okeyo, Abdi Ali Abdi, Makondigo Odhiambo, Mike Obonyo and Allan Chacha.