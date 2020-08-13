Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Benson Mutura is among seven candidates cleared for the speakership contest slated for Friday, August 14/FILE

County News

Jubilee MCAs resolve to back Benson Mutura’s bid for Nairobi speakership

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Jubilee Party has named former Makadara Member of Parliament Benson Mutura its preferred candidate for the Nairobi County Assembly Speakership contest slated for Friday to replace Beatrice Elachi who resigned on Tuesday.

Nairobi County Assembly Acting Clerk Pauline Akuku has shortlisted 7 candidates for the Speaker’s position, with the election to fill the vacancy slated on Friday.

Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju on Thursday said the party arrived at the decision to support Mutura’s candidacy after consultations with MCAs elected on the Jubilee Party ticket and the party’s leadership.

Tuju made the announcement at the Jubilee Headquarters in Pangani, after holding a consultative meeting with all the 66 Nairobi MCAs drawn from the party.

“We know about six people have expressed interest on the position of Nairobi County Assembly Speaker which fell vacant recently, but we want to inform our members that after consultations we have zeroed on Benson Mutura,” said Tuju.

Former Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Alex Magelo who is among shortlisted candidates however announced his decision to quit the race and pledged to back a consensus candidate.

“I will support a handshake candidate for the sake of stability, peace and unity,” he told Capital FM News.

“I really want to appeal to the ward representatives to put all their differences aside and focus on development,” he added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Other candidates listed are Kennedy Okeyo, Abdi Ali Abdi, Makondigo Odhiambo, Mike Obonyo and Allan Chacha.

In this article:
Click to comment

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Kenya

SRC petitions President Kenyatta to veto MPs Pensions amendment

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) has petitioned President Uhuru Kenyatta to reject Parliamentary Pensions (Amendment) Bill which will...

1 hour ago

County News

Sonko to drop cases against NMS to give dialogue a chance

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – A day after Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko committed to end hostilities with Nairobi Metropolitan Services Director General, Major General...

3 hours ago

World

US says Iran forces board ship in international waters

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Aug 13 – Iranian forces boarded a tanker in international waters in the Gulf of Oman, using a helicopter and...

5 hours ago

World

Israel halts Gaza fuel supply over fire bombs

Gaza City, Palestinian Territory, Occupied, Aug 13 – Israel announced Thursday it was halting the “import of fuel into the Gaza Strip”, the latest...

5 hours ago

Africa

Duale faults Foreign Office’s silence on journalist Yassin Juma’s detention

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Garissa Township MP Aden Duale wants the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to brief the House on measures it is taking to...

6 hours ago

World

‘Fantasy film’: New Trump book to reveal letters with Kim Jong Un

Seoul, Korea, Republic of, Aug 13 – Kim Jong Un said his relationship with Donald Trump was like a “fantasy film”, according to the...

6 hours ago

World

Biden, Harris vow to ‘rebuild’ America post-Trump

Wilmington, United States, Aug 12 – Joe Biden and Kamala Harris launched their joint White House bid Wednesday, with the newly-minted vice presidential nominee...

6 hours ago

Corona Virus

Jubilee Party summons Nairobi MCAs ahead of Friday speakership vote

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Jubilee Party summoned sixty-five Members of the Nairobi County Assembly elected on its ticket for an urgent consultative meeting...

6 hours ago