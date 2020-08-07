John Ngumi named ICDC board chair, Rita Achieng takes over Pipeline board

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 7 – Rita Achieng Okuthe has been appointed the Chairperson of Kenya Pipeline Corporation board replacing John Ngumi who has been moved to chair the Industrial and Commercial Development Corporation (ICDC).

Through a gazette notice issued on Friday, Achieng was designated the KPC board chair with effect from August 7 for a period of three years.

“In exercise of the powers conferrd by section 6 (1) (a) of the State Corporations Act,I appoint to the chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Pipeline Company Limited for a period of three years, with effect from 7 August, 2020,” the notice dated August 7 read.

President Uhuru Kenyatta also appointed Kenneth Mwatu, Elsie Mbugua and James Shinganga to the board of directors of the Kenya Pipeline.

Ngumi will now be the joint chairman of ICDC, a newly formed joint operations unit composed of Kenya Pipeline, Kenya Railways and Kenya Ports Authority.

The ICDC will be responsible for the management of the State’s investments in ports, rail and pipeline services.

“Going forward, the State agencies are required to enter into a joint operations agreement within 30 days that will reorganize individual entity structures, resources, operations and services. The reorganization will help to establish a seamless and coordinated national transport and logistics network,”

President Uhuru Kenyatta also reorganized the Boards of Directors of the four State entities.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Tom Omariba was appointed as the new board member of Kenya Railways.

New board members at KPA include Joyce Changwony Tirok, Ngalaah Chuphi and Darius Nyariki Mobe.