Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
John Ngumi who has been moved to chair the Industrial and Commercial Development Corporation/CFM-FILE.

Kenya

John Ngumi named ICDC board chair, Rita Achieng takes over Pipeline board

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 7 – Rita Achieng Okuthe has been appointed the Chairperson of Kenya Pipeline Corporation board replacing John Ngumi who has been moved to chair the  Industrial and Commercial Development Corporation (ICDC).

Through a gazette notice issued on Friday, Achieng was designated the KPC board chair with effect from August 7 for a period of three years.

“In exercise of the powers conferrd by section 6 (1) (a) of the State Corporations Act,I appoint to the chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Pipeline Company Limited for a period of three years, with effect from 7 August, 2020,” the notice dated August 7 read.

President Uhuru Kenyatta  also appointed  Kenneth Mwatu, Elsie Mbugua and James Shinganga to the board of directors of the Kenya Pipeline.

Ngumi will now be the joint chairman of  ICDC, a newly formed joint operations unit composed of Kenya Pipeline, Kenya Railways and Kenya Ports Authority.

The ICDC will be responsible for the management of the State’s investments in ports, rail and pipeline services.

“Going forward, the State agencies are required to enter into a joint operations agreement within 30 days that will reorganize individual entity structures, resources, operations and services. The reorganization will help to establish a seamless and coordinated national transport and logistics network,”

President Uhuru Kenyatta also reorganized the Boards of Directors of the four State entities.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Tom Omariba was appointed as the new board member of Kenya Railways.

New board members at KPA include Joyce Changwony Tirok, Ngalaah Chuphi and Darius Nyariki Mobe.

In this article:
Click to comment

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Corona Virus

Former Changamwe lawmaker dies a week after losing spouse to COVID-19

MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 7 – Former Changamwe lawmaker Ramadhan Seif Kajembe is dead. Kajembe died at the Pandya Memorial Hospital in Mombasa on Friday...

1 hour ago

World

Trump order targets Chinese internet giants TikTok, WeChat

Washington, United States, Aug 7 – US President Donald Trump has announced sweeping restrictions against Chinese-owned social media giants TikTok and WeChat, his latest...

1 hour ago

Corona Virus

727 COVID-19 cases reported as 549 patients discharged from hospitals

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 7 – The Ministry of Health on Friday reported 727 newly registered COVID-19 infections from 6,814 samples tested within a period...

2 hours ago

County News

Senators Sakaja, Linturi to merge revenue formula proposals

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 7 –  Senators Johnson Sakaja (Nairobi) and Mithika Linturi (Meru) will now merge their revenue formula proposals in a bid to...

3 hours ago

Africa

Gunmen kill 21 villagers in northern Nigeria: police

Lagos, Nigeria, Aug 7 – Gunmen have killed 21 villagers in northern Nigeria’s Kaduna state, police said Friday, in the latest deadly violence between...

3 hours ago

Africa

Rwandans sent to late-night lectures for breaking COVID rules

Kigali, Rwanda, Aug 7 – Rwandans caught breaking curfew or not wearing masks are being sent to stadiums in droves for all-night lectures on...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Former EACC CEO Waqo appointed Universities Fund Board chairperson

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 7 – Former Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) Chief Executive Officer Halakhe Waqo has been appointed the Chairperson of Universities Fund...

5 hours ago

Focus on China

China sentences another Canadian to death on drug charges

Beijing, China, Aug 7 – China sentenced another Canadian to death on drugs charges Friday, the second in two days to be handed the...

5 hours ago