Japan Donates 500 COVID-19 Test Kits To Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 27 – Kenya’s COVID-19 testing capacity received a major boost Thursday, after the Japanese government donated 500 kits.

The donation was made from Japan International Corporation Agency (JICA) to the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI).

“I want to thank the government of Japan for the consistent support that it has provided over the years to KEMRI. The support has been a major contributor to the infrastructural and scientific growth of this institution as well as the deepening of ties between the two nations,” said Dr Rashid Aman, a Chief Administrative Secretary at the Ministry of Health who received the donation.

He said the donation will enable KEMRI conduct 50,000 tests.

“Among the regional and international collaborators, JICA has been a key partner with KEMRI in supporting human health, technical capacity building, research advancement and development in the country,” he said.

Japanese ambassador to Kenya Ryoichi Horie assured that Japan is committed towards helping Kenya tackle the global pandemic that had infected more than 30,000 people and killed over 500 in Kenya by August 27.

“I assure you all that Japan is continuously and endlessly committed to Kenya not only in the arear of economic development but also in fighting this pandemic,” he said.

Since the first case of coronavirus was reported in the country in March, Horie noted that the government of Japan has given Kenya close to Sh340 million to strengthen the health system and provide the necessary medical equipment needed in the hospitals.