It is corruption fighting back to taint Uhuru’s legacy

By Dr.David Matsanga in United Kingdom in London

After following the Kenyan political trend, I decided to read further about a charmer ROBERT GREENE: The Art Of Seduction Charm, Persuasion, the ability to create illusions: these are some of the many dazzling gifts of the Seducer, the compelling figure who is able to manipulate, mislead and give pleasure all at once. When raised to the level of art, Seduction, as an indirect and subtle form of power, has toppled empires, won elections, and enslaved great minds and bodies.”

I strongly believe someone in Kenyan politics is a seducer and has become a Charmer of late due to corruption. Theft of public funds is theft, whether Sh21 billion or Sh7 billion it remains corruption.

It is said that corruption always fights back and viciously so. What the country is witnessing around the alleged COVID-19 scandal is exactly that.

While the war on corruption has steadily gained momentum in the country, given the political goodwill of President Uhuru Kenyatta and the gallant way in which government agencies tasked with fighting corruption have been pursuing suspects and recovering stolen assets, it appears that there are some political malcontents and elements out to scuttle this fight.

Some Kenyan politicians have airbrushed the fight against corruption as a political war of sorts targeting particular individuals who hold views contrary to those in government. They have now gone to target the first family through their proxies in the corruption network. The aim is to waste the legacy of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

These individuals are busy manufacturing anger amongst the public against the state which has been at the forefront in the fight against corruption. The group largely draw from the Tanga Tanga faction of the ruling party Jubilee has been packaging unverified and exaggerated bits of information to appeal to the public psyche drowning intelligent debate on corruption issues.

It is particularly telling that these same individuals were very hostile when the DCI took up the investigations of particular corruption scandals such as the Arror and Kimwarer Dam project, declaring the investigations a political witch-hunt and even going as far as to question the authority of government agencies to investigate corruption.

Yet, now they are quick to throw stones at alleged perpetrators of graft involving COVID-19 monies even as the EACC and DCI are actively investigating the allegations.

It is equally perturbing that to date, none of the accusers have willingly supplied evidence to investigative agencies over the alleged scams, opting instead to prosecute the cases of corruption online where they and their followers are witnesses, jury and executioners.

Indeed, COVID-19 is being addressed by mob lynching mostly through social media platforms. One wonders why the targeted persons are mostly minority and majority leaders and chairs of committees in the national assembly and the senate dealing with matters of finance and health who have the authority to summon people to appear in Parliament on matters of graft.

They appear to be creating a ruse to distract from important graft matters in which they are implicated because if they can destabilize the whole process of corruption investigations, then cases implicating some of them are not likely to see the light of day. It is a case of discredit the judge to delay or do away with the judgment.

It is also evident that these groups are not fighting corruption but instead, fighting their perceived political enemies to discredit them before the electorate and conversely shore up support for themselves for the next round of the political competition.

This is seen in the vicious attacks against any individual perceived to support the President in the war on graft in the country. Unscrupulous Politicians in Kenya have long been looking for enemies to fight rather than selling development policies to the electorate. This group appears to have perfected this art, using COVID-19 funds as their latest political decoy.

The President had already said there would be no victimization and public lynching in the fight against corruption. Instead due process and the rule of law would be strictly adhered to ensure that in the pursuit of justice, injustice is not meted out to innocent people accused wrongfully.

So far, the government has been true to this promise of balancing the scales of justice- ensuring that corruption suspects are not victimized while the fight against graft continues in earnest.

Corruption is a monster that must be well understood if the fight against it is to be won. Let investigative agencies do their job. Allow for proper audit to be done to establish the cause and effect: for the money-draining gaps to be properly identified and sealed. Anyone calling for half-hearted responses to the same is not genuinely interested in defeating corruption.

Similarly, the stalemate around the Revenue Sharing Formula is being fuelled by political interest by this same group. This clique of self- appointed politicians purporting to represent Wanjiku willfully disregarded the revenue sharing formula by the Commission on Revenue Allocation, in the guise of fighting for the rights of marginalized peoples.

Yet the same individuals are well known as irredeemably corrupt putting into question how they would audit for any additional funds, should they be able to secure them. Truth is that many of these so-called crusaders are merely interested in ensuring that resources are availed to them to plunder in case they become Governors to some of the Counties that they are touting as being marginalized.

Additionally, the echoes of certain parts of the country being marginalized by the state actually only serve to balkanize the country and undo the purported unification being touted by these self-righteous groups

Kenyans must shun this Charmer and seducer who does not tell them how he turned from Saul to Paul as far as THIEVERY and CORRUPTION IS CONCERNED

GOD BLESS KENYA

The writer is a Political Scientist and International Relations with Conflict Resolution Expert bias, an investigative Journalist and a Pan African based in Surrey London, the United Kingdom.

Twitter @Dr.David Matsanga