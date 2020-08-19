Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Israel carries out air strikes against Hamas targets in Gaza, hours after warning the Palestinian Islamist group that it risks war if it fails to end repeated launches of arson balloons across the border

World

Israel bombs Gaza after warning Hamas it risks war

Published

Israel carries out air strikes against Hamas targets in Gaza, hours after warning the Palestinian Islamist group that it risks war if it fails to end repeated launches of arson balloons across the border © AFP / MAHMUD HAMS

Jerusalem, ZZZ, Aug 19 – Israeli warplanes bombed the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip overnight after Palestinians fired a rocket into southern Israel, the army said.

The latest exchange came as Israel warned Hamas it was risking “war” by failing to stop fire balloons being launched across the border.

Egyptian security officials shuttled between the two sides in a bid to end the flare-up which has seen more than a week of rocket and fire balloon attacks from Gaza and nightly Israeli reprisals.

“Earlier tonight, a rocket was fired and during the day, explosive and arson balloons were launched from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory,” said a military statement released shortly before midnight (2100 GMT).

In response, “fighter jets and (other) aircraft struck additional Hamas military targets in the Gaza Strip.

“During the strike, a military compound belonging to one of the special arrays of the Hamas terror organization was struck,” the English language statement added.

There were no reports from Gaza of casualties.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin issued a warning to Hamas during a visit to firefighters in the border area who said they were called out to 40 blazes caused by Palestinian arson balloons on Tuesday.

“Terrorism using incendiary kites and balloons is terrorism just like any other,” Rivlin told them, according to a statement from his office.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Hamas should know that this is not a game. The time will come when they have to decide… If they want war, they will get war,” said Rivlin, whose post is largely ceremonial.

Israel and Hamas have fought three wars since 2008.

Despite a truce last year backed by Egypt, the United Nations and Qatar, Hamas and Israel clash sporadically, with Palestinian incendiary balloons or rocket or mortar fire drawing retaliatory Israeli strikes and sanctions against civilians in Gaza.

A Hamas source told AFP the Islamists had held talks with the Egyptian delegation in Gaza on Monday before it left the territory for meetings with the Israelis and the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority.

The Egyptian delegation was expected to return to Gaza after those talks were concluded, the source added.

Israel has halted fuel deliveries to Gaza’s sole power plant, leaving the territory’s two million people without mains electricity for 20 hours a day © AFP / MAHMUD HAMS

In response to the persistent balloon attacks, Israel has banned fishing off Gaza’s coast and closed the Kerem Shalom goods crossing, cutting off deliveries of fuel to the territory’s sole power plant.

Power had been in short supply even before the shutdown, with consumers having access to mains electricity for only around eight hours a day.

That will now be cut to just four hours a day using power supplied from the Israeli grid.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Headlines

Matiangi, Mutyambai to be grilled by legislators over Senators’ arrest

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 19 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi and Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai are on Wednesday expected to appear before...

14 mins ago

World

Mali coup leaders pledge new elections after detaining president

Bamako, Mali, Aug 18 – Mali’s president said Wednesday he had resigned to avoid “bloodshed” after he was detained in a military coup, whose...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Mali president keita and PM Cisse arrested in military coup

BAMAKO, Mali, Aug 18 – The African Union on Tuesday condemned the arrest of Mali‘s political leaders by mutineering troops and demanded they be freed...

12 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto and Raila united in faulting police over arrest of Senators

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 18 – Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga have faulted the police over the arrest of Senators...

16 hours ago

World

Afghan presidential compound hit in rocket attack on capital

Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug 18 – Six members of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s honour guard were wounded Tuesday when a rocket struck his palace compound,...

16 hours ago

World

WHO urges nations to join global shared vaccine bid

Geneva, Switzerland, Aug 18 – The WHO wrote to every country on Tuesday urging them to quickly join its global shared vaccine programme —...

16 hours ago

Kenya

State keen to charge Mungatana despite settlement talks with complainant

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 18 – The state said Tuesday it is still determined to charge former Garsen Member of Parliament Danson Mungatana with fraud,...

18 hours ago

Capital Health

Govt says too early to conclude Kenya out of COVID-19 danger due to low cases

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18- For the third consecutive day, Kenya recorded less than 300 daily cases, signalling hope for a country that had hit...

19 hours ago