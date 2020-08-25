Connect with us

Capital News

World

IPOA Probing police killings of 8 'suspected thugs' in nairobi

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 25- The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has opened an investigation on the weekend killing of 8 people, suspected of being criminals.

IPOA Chairperson Anne Makori said the authority wants to establish if police were justified to use lethal force, as a last resort in a bid to ensure it was not a case of extra-judicial killing.

The slain men were shot dead by police on Sunday night, when they were allegedly caught stealing from a go-down in Industrial Area. Police claimed they had already loaded some goods on a lorry when they were confronted.

“The investigation team is cognisant that use of lethal force by police officers shall be the last resort and when applicable, the determination is made in accordance with the laid down procedures,” she said in a statement.

Authorities reported recovering two homemade guns and machetes from the scene of crime.

Kenyan police have come under sharp criticism lately due to increased cases of extra-judicial killings, with IPOA having recommended charges against several officers whose cases are pending in court.

Officials said several investigation files are also pending at the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

