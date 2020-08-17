Huduma Centre at GPO re-opens under COVID-19 protocols

Connect with us

Applicants to Huduma Centre in Nairobi are now required to book appointments.

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 17 – Kenyans seeking services at the Huduma Centre GPO, Nairobi have been urged to book an appointment prior to their visit beginning Monday as the center re-opened its doors following a brief closure.

In a notice released by the State Department for Public Service as part of the measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, those seeking to be attended to have been asked to book an appointment by visiting the center’s website for the desired services.

“In order to minimize the traffic as well time spent queuing for services, Huduma Kenya is rolling out a service by appoint service. We will be rolling out the system gradually commencing with Huduma Center GPO, Nairobi,” read part of the notice.

The State Department for Public Service however, clarified that one will not need an appointment to be served in the other four Huduma Centres in Nairobi or the other 51 centers countrywide.

Applicants at the Kisumu Huduma Centre and three others won’t be required to book appointments to get service. /CFM-FILE.

Huduma Centre GPO was among government institutions that were temporarily closed last month to pave way for thorough fumigation amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

The National Treasury, Ministry of Interior, ICT, department of probation, Ministry of Lands and Public Service Commission were among state departments that scaled-down operations after dozens of confirmed cases.

By August 17, Kenya’s COVID-19 cases stood at 30, 120 and 474 deaths with the Ministry of Health warning that the trend of infections in the country is still high.

16,656 people have recovered from coronavirus since mid-March when the virus was first detected in the country.

Kenya remains on a night curfew with bars and places of entertainment still closed.

Schools will also remain closed until next year.

