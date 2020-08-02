Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Chris Ochieng, one of the KEMRI staff prepares to load samples in one of the two Cobas 6800 at the KEMRI Clinical Research Station in Kericho. The facility has the capacity to conduct an average of 6000 samples on both manual and automated platforms in a 24 hour shift. Photo/KEMRI.

Capital Health

Hope for COVID-19 patients in Kenya as 58 more discharged

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 2 – 58 COVID-19 patients were discharged from various hospitals countrywide Sunday, raising the total number of recoveries in the country so far to 8, 477.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the country had also recorded 690 new infections from COVID-19, raising the country’s caseload to 22,053.

“We are happy to inform that 58 patients have been discharged from various hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 8,477. We congratulate our health care workers for this effort,” Kagwe said in a statement sent to newsrooms.

He said a six-month-old baby was among those who tested positive for the virus, with the oldest aged 83. There were 492 males and 198 females.

Fatalities also rose to 369 after five more patients succumbed to the virus.

Kagwe said public health officials had conducted tests from 5,393 samples since Saturday, raising the cumulative tests so far to 315,723.

Of the new cases, Nairobi County recorded the highest number of infections after posting 535 cases.

Westlands, Langata, Dagoretti North and South recorded the highest number of infections after posting 63, 44 and 43 cases each respectively.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kiambu County which is fast emerging as the country’s second epicenter of the disease recorded 56 cases.

Ruiru, Gatundu South and Kikuyu recorded the huge chunk of infections in the region after posting 15, 12 and 11 cases respectively.

On Friday, Kiambu County alone recorded 10 fatalities out of the 16 which had been reported.

In this article:
Click to comment

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Capital Health

690 new COVID cases in Kenya as Deaths rise to 369

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 2 – Kenya recorded 690 new infections from COVID-19 Sunday, raising the country’s caseload to 22,053. Fatalities also rose to 369...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Africa should support COVID-19 vaccine trials and provide scientific leadership

The news that the University of Oxford has developed a coronavirus vaccine that appears safe and has triggered an immune response, is an encouraging...

3 hours ago

County News

Nakuru Governor Kinyanjui roots for ‘one man one shilling’ revenue-sharing formula

NAKURU, Kenya, Aug 2- Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui says he supports the controversial ‘one man one shilling county revenue sharing formula, saying areas with...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

Nurses Union issues strike notice if Senate fails to resolve county revenue stand-off

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2- The Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) has issued a seven-day strike notice if the Senate fails to pass and...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

Virus curfew imposed on Australia’s second-biggest city

Melbourne, Australia, Aug 2 – Australia imposed an overnight curfew on its second-biggest city Sunday and banned people from moving more than five kilometres...

6 hours ago

World

Virus curfew imposed in Melbourne as S. Africa tops 500,000 cases

Melbourne, Australia, Aug 1 – Australia’s second-largest city imposed an overnight curfew on Sunday to halt the spread of coronavirus cases, as South Africa’s...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Govt says Tanzanians Welcome to Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 2 – Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia has assured that Tanzanians will not be denied entry into the country even though...

7 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya confident Tanzania will reinstate KQ landing rights

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 1- The government now says that Tanzania has agreed to reverse the decision of revoking Kenya Airways landing approval, following talks....

23 hours ago