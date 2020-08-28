HACO, Rotary Club donate sanitizers to support primary healthcare providers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya August 28 – HACO industry in partnership with Niaorbi’s Rotary Club on Friday made a donation of sanitizers to Population Services of Kenya (PSK) which will be distributed to the primary health care providers to support efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

While receiving the supplies, Sylvia Wamuhu, Health Systems Director at PSK said the donation will be help enhance infection prevention in hospitals.

“What we are doing with these sanitisers is that we are going to give them to healthcare providers to enhance infection prevention measures, when the clients seek services, they will find well prepared facilities.Before a health practitioner sees clients, they will sanitize when necessary,” Wamuhu said.

Sarah Migwi, Rotary Club – Langata, noted the initiative is aimed at ensuring that the health clinics located in low income areas are well equipped to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

“What PSK has done is good, they have satisfied a very specific niche within the societies, because we cannot do without healthcare facilities at the low income areas, if it was not there we wonder where people would go to get those services? Sanitizers are very key within health clinics,” she added.

Since the first coronavirus case was reported in March, Haco Industries has distributed free hand sanitizers and hand washing soaps to vulnerable groups, hospitals, county governments and police stations.

HACO’s Finance Director, Steve Maina, who was also present during the handover ceremony reiterated the need to help vulnerable communities in efforts to prevent community infections at the lower cadre of society.

“We are happy with this partnership and we are positive that whatever contributions we will give will have a maximum impact, we look forward to making a difference and continue helping out in whatever way,” Maina added.