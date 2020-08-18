Govt says too early to conclude Kenya out of COVID-19 danger due to low cases

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18- For the third consecutive day, Kenya recorded less than 300 daily cases, signalling hope for a country that had hit the roof with more than 500 infections daily.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health said 271 people had tested positive from 4,019 samples tested since Monday, a sharp decline from last week.

245 cases were detected Monday and 271 Sunday, far much below last week’s reporting.

“It is too early to conclude that we are out of danger even though we have started recording low infections,” said Dr Rashid Aman, the Chief Administrative Secretary at the Ministry of Health, “there are several other parameters to look at, and this includes the samples.”

Tuesday’s new infections increased the country’s caseload to 30,636.

Dr Aman said five patients had succumbed to the virus raising the country’s fatalities to 487.

“I am happy to report that we have also cleared 208 more people who have recovered from this virus,” Aman said. 161 were on home-based care while 42 were admitted to various hospitals.