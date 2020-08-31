Connect with us

Building owners and industries are notorious in poluting Nairobi River. /CF-FILE.

Kenya

Govt launches Nairobi’s Sh11bn sewerage improvement program

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 27 – The Government has launched the second phase of Nairobi River Sewerage Improvement Program set to be completed in 2023.

The launch follows the successful implementation of the first phase which increased sanitation coverage from 40 per cent in 2012 to 48 per cent by 2017 for improved public health and sustainable environment.

Funded by the Government of Kenya, the African Development bank and the French
Development Agency to a tune of Sh11 billion, the second phase will contribute to the realization of Kenya’s Big Four Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goal 6 which has committed to ensure universal and equitable access to safe and affordable water for all, access to adequate and equitable sanitation and hygiene for all and an end to open defecation by 2030.

Speaking during the launch, the acting Director-General of the African Development Bank Nnenna Nwabufo said that the project seeks to improve access, quality, availability and
sustainability of wastewater services in Nairobi City with a view of contributing to the
restoration of Nairobi rivers.

“The planned investment will enhance the provision of reliable, safe, and sustainable urban
sanitation services in Nairobi City with a view of contributing to improved access and
increased economic activities,” Nnenna said.

The Water Secretary Eng. S.A.O. Alima said that the project will expand access to sewerage
services, improve fecal sludge management, eliminate pollution of Nairobi Rivers and protect
them as alternative water sources through construction of secondary reticulation networks
and last mile connections.

“I am glad to note that the completed investments have had a positive impact on the city of
Nairobi by increasing the sanitation coverage to remarkable levels. We appreciate the
continued cooperation with the Bank in the various water and sanitation programs under
implementation throughout the country.” Eng. Alima said.

Speaking on behalf of the National Treasury, Makori said that the Government has met
all the conditions for loan effectiveness and the implementing agency has received no
objection for advance procurement.

“So far, the financing agreements and the subsidiary loan agreements have been signed
between National Treasury and AfDB. The Government has provided Sh2 billion in the
budget for the 2020/2021 financial year and the project is now ready for implementation,” Makori added.

Eng. Michael Thuita, the Chief Executive Officer at Athi Water Works Development Agency
(AWWDA) which is the implementing agency said that the project will see the rehabilitation and construction of wastewater treatment facilities, construction of 220km of sewer
reticulation network including faecal sludge management infrastructure, and construction of
50 ablution blocks and rehabilitation of 50 ablution blocks in Nairobi informal settlements.

“The project will build on the gains made in NaRSIP Phase I to increase sewerage coverage
from the current 48% to 70% by 2023 and provide 12,000 new household sewer connections,
serving approximately 500,000 residents of Nairobi. We are committed to ensuring that the
project is delivered on time and at the best value for money,” he noted.

