Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Council of Governors Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya when he addressed a press conference on August 16, 2020. /MOSES MUOKI.

Capital Health

Governors renew calls to procure drugs directly after KEMSA scandal

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 17 – The Council of Governors has renewed calls to have counties allowed to procure drugs and other medical equipment directly after increased corruption claims at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority, KEMSA.

CoG Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya said counties are able to procure directly, instead of going through KEMSA which is riddled in corruption.

KEMSA’s Chief Executive Officer Jonah Manjari was last week suspended alongside three officials, over corruption claims involving donor funds running into billions, including others earmarked for the COVID-19 emergency response.

Suspended KEMSA CEO Jonah Manjari. /CFM-FILE.

While Manjari has defended the institution, damning audit reports show massive irregularities which are now subject of investigations by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, EACC.

“You have seen the exploitation of KEMSA to counties and also the corruption that currently witnessed there especially in the purchases of COVID-19 commodities. Our position is that we should be allowed to buy from wherever so long as the process is competitive and those products are of high quality,” Oparanya said on Sunday.

The Kakamega Governor said KEMSA had taken advantage of its monopoly to shortchange Kenyans.

“The institution of the Kenya Bureau of Standards acts as a safeguard to ensure that the goods being imported into the country are of high quality, so with that provision alone, there is no way Governors will buy substandard products,” he said.

Governors had opposed the amendment to the KEMSA Act by seeking redress at the High Court to challenge Section 3 of the Act which requires County Governments to procure both pharmaceutical and non- pharmaceutical supplies from the Authority.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

11 killed in Somali hotel attack claimed by Al-Shabaab

Mogadishu, Somalia, Aug 16 – Ten civilians and one police officer were killed in a gun and bomb attack by Al-Shabaab fighters on an...

7 hours ago

World

Latest Thailand pro-democracy protest draws at least 10,000

Bangkok, Thailand, Aug 16 – An anti-government protest in Thailand drew more than 10,000 people on Sunday, the largest political demonstration the kingdom has...

11 hours ago

Capital Health

686 patients recover as Kenya’s COVID-19 death toll rises to 474

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – Two more patients succumbed to COVID-19 in Kenya, raising the death toll to 474 even as recoveries increased. On...

13 hours ago

Capital Health

New low as Kenya records 271 COVID-19 cases

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – After weeks of more than 500 new COVID-19 infections daily, Kenya recorded 271 cases Sunday. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi...

16 hours ago

Kenya

Oparanya roots for increase of county funds to Sh348bn as stalemate persists

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 16 – The Council of Governors (CoG) Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya is rooting for the adoption of an amendment on the revenue...

17 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya to resume importation of second-hand clothes under COVID-19 protocols

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – The importation and sale of used textile and shoes commonly known as “Mitumba” is set to resume in the...

18 hours ago

World

Postal slowdown sparks claims of plot to undermine US vote

Washington, United States, Aug 16 – The United States Postal Service is popularly known for delivering mail despite snow, rain or heat, but it...

22 hours ago

World

Trump grabs spotlight but reclusive Biden leads polls

Washington, United States, Aug 16 – Despite being gaffe-prone, getting up in years and barely heading out on the campaign trail, Democrat Joe Biden...

22 hours ago