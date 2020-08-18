Governors Korane and Mohamud call for equitable revenue sharing

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – Garissa Governor Ali Korane and his Marsabit Counterpart Mohamed Mohamud have pleaded with the Senate to ensure that County revenue is shared equitably to enhance development across the country.

Korane, who is opposed to the one man one vote formula, said if the senate settles on it, many counties will be disadvantaged.

“If that proposal is used, those who have lost in the past will continue to lose again and I think it is high time we compensate those who have lost in the past. The resources need to be divided equitably and I am asking for our senators to have a sober debate that will not divide the country,” Korane said.

Marsabit Governor Mohamed Mohamud supported the 12-member committee which was formed on Monday to find consensus on the emotive formula.

He called on the committee and the senate to ensure resources are shared equitably and guard against divisions in the country.

Mohamud further stated that the delay in disbursement of funds is affecting the fight against Coronavirus at the County level.



“This same fund is what many of us are waiting for to support our efforts in the fight against Coronavirus. I urge our senators and the committee to ensure that sparsely populated areas do not lose what they have had before. I hope that regardless of which formula is passed, our country should remain one united nation,” Mohamud said.

The two governors spoke while receiving Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for refugee camps in their counties donated by Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

After failing to resolve the elusive counties’ revenue-sharing formula for the ninth time, Senators on Monday formed a twelve-member team to build consensus.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The resolution was arrived at following a last-minute agreement on Monday night among the two rival factions which have maintained hard-line positions on which formula is suitable for the 2020/2021 financial year.

Senators proposed to serve in the committee include Johnson Sakaja (Nairobi), Mohammed Mahamud (Mandera), Stewart Madzayo (Kilifi), Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet), Mutula Kilonzo Jnr (Makueni).

Others are Susan Kihika (Nakuru), Samson Cherararkey (Nandi), Moses Kajwang (Homa Bay), Anuar Loitiptip (Lamu), Moses Wetangula (Bungoma), John Nderitu (Laikipia) and Ledama Ole Kina (Narok).

Senators Sakaja and Wetangula were proposed as the co-conveners of the team and are on Tuesday expected to call for a meeting to set the ground rules for the discussions.

While acknowledging that the debate on the revenue formula had degenerated to be a divisive affair, Speaker Ken Lusaka urged the Senators to remain united so as to find a common ground.