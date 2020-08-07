Former EACC CEO Waqo appointed Universities Fund Board chairperson

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 7 – Former Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) Chief Executive Officer Halakhe Waqo has been appointed the Chairperson of Universities Fund Board, in changes gazetted by Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha on Friday.

The former EACC boss will serve for a period of three years.

Magoha also appointed former Tigania West Member of Parliament Mwiria Kilemi to be the Chairperson of the Kenya National Qualifications Authority for a period of three years.

Others appointed to be members of the Kenya National Qualifications Authority are Hirji Shah, Stephen Ogenga, Isaiah Odiwour Ochelle, Rosemary Njogu, Isaac Wamute Gathirwa, Kipkirui Langa’t, Gwiyo Komora and Damaris Wanjiru Muthika.

Other appointments contained in the gazette include KANU Secretary General Nick Salat’s designation as the Chairperson of the Agricultural Development Corporation board.

He was moved from the Postal Corporation board which was assigned to ICT Authority Chairman Nani Mungai.

President Kenyatta revoked the appointment of Benard Muteti as Industrial and Commercial Development and Corporation (ICDC) Board Chairperson. The Head of State replaced him with John Ngumi.

Ngumi‘s term is set to end in 2022.

Rita Okuthe was appointed to chair the Kenya Pipeline Company Board.