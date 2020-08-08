Former changamwe MP Ramadhan Kajembe to be buried Saturday

MOMBASA, Kenya Aug 8 – Former Changamwe MP Ramadhan Kajembe was set to be buried on Saturday.

According to his son Mwidani, Kajembe will be laid to rest at the family cemetery at Kwa Shee in Mikindani, Jomvu.

Kajembe died on Friday at the Pandya Memorial Hospital in Mombasa where he was undergoing treatment for an undisclosed ailment, two weeks after his wife succumbed to COVID-19.

The former legislator was elected on an ODM ticket to serve Changamwe constituency in 2007 before his replacement in 2013 by Omar Mwinyi who was re-elected in 2017.

Kajembe served as an MP for three terms having been elected in 1997 on a KANU ticket and subsequently in a NARC ticked in 2002.