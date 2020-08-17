FORD-Kenya expels 3 officials who staged Wetangula’s ‘ouster’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 17 – FORD-Kenya party has expelled its Secretary-General Eseli Simiyu who is MP for Tongaren, Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi and nominated MCA Cynthia Muitere over their roles in the failed ouster of party leader Moses Wetangula.

The party said the decision was arrived at during the Monday party’s Parliamentary Group Meeting (PGM) and the National Executive Council (NEC).

Wetangula said the trio, who attempted to kick him out violated the party Constitution.

“Discipline remains the key and cardinal rule in any engagement. We have seen other parties in the country enforcing rules of discipline for better order and management of their parties and FORD-Kenya will be no exception,” he said.

In the failed coup that was orchestrated two months ago, Simiyu and the team had accused Wetangula of failing to offer leadership and party position on national issues.

On Monday, Wetangula was categorical that the party will not tolerate any member who fails to respect the party Constitution, even as he committed to revitalize it ahead of the 2022 General Election.

“This journey will have problems if those involved are indisciplined,” he said.

He assured members that the party was rock solid and will present its presidential flag bearer in the 2022 poll at the right time.

“FORD-Kenya in 2022 will field a presidential candidate in the contest for the leadership of this country,” he said.

Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa who has replaced Simiyu as the party’s Secretary-General cautioned defiant members that they risk disciplinary action if they fail to support and acknowledge the rank and file of the party.