Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Ruth Kaigua, a student at Moi University, went missing in April 2007. /MOSES MUOKI.

Headlines

Family yet to trace university girl who went missing 13 years ago

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – Nelly Njeri is always in tears whenever she prepares a meal for her children.

This, she says, has gone on for 13 years since April 2007 when her second-born daughter Ruth Kaigua went missing. She describes her as a towering academic giant due to her performance in school.

“I always wonder whether she is okay. Does she has something to eat,” a teary Njeri told Capital News during this interview.

It is a story of hope against all odds and more than ever before, Njeri and her husband Abraham Kaigua are optimistic that this is their time to reunite with the missing daughter.

Ruth’s mother Nelly Njeri is always in tears whenever she prepares a meal for her children.

The journey to look for her kicked off in April 2007- a dark year for the family- after she went out of reach, just a day after meeting a friend.

“We are ready to receive our daughter back home. This is where she belongs,” Njeri said.

Karugu, police were told at the time, was watching a movie with her roommates at the Moi University in Eldoret, when she received a call from a friend.

It was on a Friday evening, April 13, 2007.

“She received a call from a strange number and after a brief conversation with the caller, Karugi said she was going out,” this is captured in a police statement recorded by one of the roommates.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Who was the caller? It is a question whose answers have not been found since the said friend “denied meeting her” according to Kaigua and police.

All they know is that Karugi left her colleagues for a night out but never returned.

“I had a feeling they were not telling the truth. While the friend admitted calling my daughter, he said they never met,” Kaigua who expressed frustration with how police, then, dealt with the matter, said.

Abraham Kaigua hopes to find his daughter who went missing in 2007 while at Moi University, Eldoret where she was studying Medicine.

“Instead of interrogating witnesses and the first suspect, they started diverting me to other areas. One police officer asked me to check for her at a nearby river.”

Since the fateful night, the third-year medical student has never been seen.

“We miss you so much Karugi, please come back home,” her mother Njeri said during an interview with Capital News, at her home in Kiambururu village, Kiambu County.

“She would have been a doctor by now,” Karugi fondly said of her daughter, a best friend, who never shied away from sharing her small secrets.

Memories from the family album. All this family has to remember of Ruth are photos. /COURTESY.

The family has now reached out to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), hoping the tormenting wait will soon end.

“We mention her by name every time we pray,” Njeri said.

Until they unite, the family holds dearly on the memories they shared and is optimistic that the long wait will soon come to an end.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Corona Virus

Huduma Centre at GPO re-opens under COVID-19 protocols

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 17 – Kenyans seeking services at the Huduma Centre GPO, Nairobi have been urged to book an appointment prior to their...

20 mins ago

Capital Health

Governors renew calls to procure drugs directly after KEMSA scandal

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 17 – The Council of Governors has renewed calls to have counties allowed to procure drugs and other medical equipment directly...

2 hours ago

World

11 killed in Somali hotel attack claimed by Al-Shabaab

Mogadishu, Somalia, Aug 16 – Ten civilians and one police officer were killed in a gun and bomb attack by Al-Shabaab fighters on an...

9 hours ago

World

Latest Thailand pro-democracy protest draws at least 10,000

Bangkok, Thailand, Aug 16 – An anti-government protest in Thailand drew more than 10,000 people on Sunday, the largest political demonstration the kingdom has...

13 hours ago

Capital Health

686 patients recover as Kenya’s COVID-19 death toll rises to 474

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – Two more patients succumbed to COVID-19 in Kenya, raising the death toll to 474 even as recoveries increased. On...

15 hours ago

Capital Health

New low as Kenya records 271 COVID-19 cases

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – After weeks of more than 500 new COVID-19 infections daily, Kenya recorded 271 cases Sunday. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi...

18 hours ago

Kenya

Oparanya roots for increase of county funds to Sh348bn as stalemate persists

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 16 – The Council of Governors (CoG) Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya is rooting for the adoption of an amendment on the revenue...

19 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya to resume importation of second-hand clothes under COVID-19 protocols

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – The importation and sale of used textile and shoes commonly known as “Mitumba” is set to resume in the...

20 hours ago