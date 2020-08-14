Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Eliud Owalo, a former campaign manager for Raila Odinga who ditched the Orange Party in August 2019 to join the Musalia Mudavadi-led political outfit, announced his resignation as a member of the ANC citing the need to allow the party leader space to craft his 2022 presidential campaign/FILE - ELIUD AND ASSOCIATES

Headlines

Ex-Raila strategist quits Mudavadi’s ANC a year after Kibra mini-poll defeat

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 14 – The Amani National Congress (ANC) suffered yet another setback on Friday with the exit of a second top ranking member in less than a week.

Eliud Owalo, a former campaign manager for Raila Odinga who ditched the Orange Party in August 2019 to join the Musalia Mudavadi-led political outfit, announced his resignation as a member of the ANC citing the need to allow the party leader space to craft his 2022 presidential campaign.

His exit mirrors Barrack Muluka’s resignation as ANC Secretary General on Wednesday, the senior member of Mudavadi’s think tank having cited the need to allow Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi the latitude to make critical decisions ahead of the 2022 presidential poll.

Owalo contested in the August 2019 Kibra parliamentary by-election where ODM’s Imran Okoth emerged the winner having garnered over 24,000 votes.

He trailed in third place with slightly over 5,000 votes behind Jubilee Party’s McDonald Mariga who bagged 11,230 votes.

In this article:
Click to comment

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Lebanon assembly ratifies state of emergency after deadly blast

Beirut, Lebanon, Aug 13 – Lebanon’s parliament on Thursday approved a two-week state of emergency in Beirut, declared after last week’s gigantic portside explosion,...

13 hours ago

County News

President Kenyatta instructs prison officers to serve restorative justice

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has instructed new recruits into the Kenya Prison Service to offer services that help reform the...

18 hours ago

Corona Virus

650 COVID-19 infections detected from 6,768 screened samples

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – The Ministry of Health on Thursday reported 650 new COVID-19 infections from 6,768 samples screened within a period of...

19 hours ago

Kenya

ODM leader Raila Odinga projects BBI referendum cost at Sh2bn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Odinga on Thursday dismissed claims a plebiscite on the Building Bridges Initiative...

19 hours ago

County News

Jubilee MCAs resolve to back Benson Mutura’s bid for Nairobi speakership

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Jubilee Party has named former Makadara Member of Parliament Benson Mutura its preferred candidate for the Nairobi County Assembly...

19 hours ago

Kenya

SRC petitions President Kenyatta to veto MPs Pensions amendment

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) has petitioned President Uhuru Kenyatta to reject Parliamentary Pensions (Amendment) Bill which will...

20 hours ago

Kenya

Brookhouse School shines in A-Level and IGCSE

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 13 – Brookhouse School has once again recorded another successful year of the Cambridge A-level and the Cambridge International General Certificate...

22 hours ago

County News

Sonko to drop cases against NMS to give dialogue a chance

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – A day after Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko committed to end hostilities with Nairobi Metropolitan Services Director General, Major General...

22 hours ago