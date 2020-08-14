Ex-Raila strategist quits Mudavadi’s ANC a year after Kibra mini-poll defeat

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 14 – The Amani National Congress (ANC) suffered yet another setback on Friday with the exit of a second top ranking member in less than a week.

Eliud Owalo, a former campaign manager for Raila Odinga who ditched the Orange Party in August 2019 to join the Musalia Mudavadi-led political outfit, announced his resignation as a member of the ANC citing the need to allow the party leader space to craft his 2022 presidential campaign.

His exit mirrors Barrack Muluka’s resignation as ANC Secretary General on Wednesday, the senior member of Mudavadi’s think tank having cited the need to allow Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi the latitude to make critical decisions ahead of the 2022 presidential poll.

Owalo contested in the August 2019 Kibra parliamentary by-election where ODM’s Imran Okoth emerged the winner having garnered over 24,000 votes.

He trailed in third place with slightly over 5,000 votes behind Jubilee Party’s McDonald Mariga who bagged 11,230 votes.