NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 11 – Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi has resigned.

Elachi announced her resignation on Tuesday morning, handing over to her deputy John Kamangu.

“It has been tough and I can’t hold any longer,” Elachi said, “I therefore tender my resignation and thank President Uhuru Kenyatta for giving me this opportunity to serve under his Jubilee administration.”

Developing story…..