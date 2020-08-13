Connect with us

FILE| Duale speaks in Kisumu during a Mothers for Peace conference on Saturday, June 23, 2019/COURTESY

Duale faults Foreign Office’s silence on journalist Yassin Juma’s detention

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Garissa Township MP Aden Duale wants the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to brief the House on measures it is taking to guarantee the freedom of Kenyan journalist Yassin Juma who is being detained in Ethiopian.

The former Leader of Majority in the National Assembly who spoke on the floor of the House on Wednesday said Yassin Juma has no legal representation, leaving him in a perilous position as he tries to fight the charges amid a language barrier.

Juma was arrested while he was inside the house of an opposition politician.

He had been charged alongside four other suspects with incitement and involvement in violence, plotting to create ethnic violence and plotting to kill senior Ethiopian officials.



Duale opined that it is the responsibility of the Kenyan government to assist Juma with legal representation.

