Speaking in his Sugoi home, Uasin Gishu County, where he hosted delegations from Trans Nzoia and Bungoma, Ruto said population, poverty level and land mass should all be considered to guarantee every Kenyan their rightful share

County News

DP Ruto calls for balanced revenue formula fair to all counties

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21 – Deputy President William Ruto has called for the moderation of county revenue sharing formula balancing all key parameters to ensure a win-win scenario.

Speaking in his Sugoi home, Uasin Gishu County, where he hosted delegations from Trans Nzoia and Bungoma, Ruto said population, poverty level and land mass should all be considered to guarantee every Kenyan their rightful share. 

“The populous counties should get additional resources but also small counties like Vihiga, Tharaka Nithi and others because of their size they should not suffer in the allocation of resources because we have not looked at certain parameters,” the DP said.   

Further, Ruto urged Senators to protect the country’s unity by ensuring that no county feels left behind in development due to marginalization. 

“The Senate the requisite wisdom and leadership for them to come up with a formula that takes into account all the parameters. The traditionally marginalized counties like Turkana should not be disadvantaged by a huge margin, the losses and the gains should be moderated so that we move together as a country,” Ruto said.

The Deputy President spoke hours after President Uhuru Kenyatta denied meddling in third basis revenue formula debate which has occasioned a standoff in the Senate saying equity and fairness should prevail.

President Kenyatta said his office does not make proposals on the revenue formula insisting that the crucial revenue sharing parameters are set out by the Commission on Revenue Allocation.

The Head of State reiterated that he is focused on developmental agenda and ensuring that every Kenyan gets their right.

“You will see what I am doing. Those who are talking will continue to talk. This money is not mine and this formula is not mine and I am saying let the sharing formula be fair to everyone. To those in Nairobi County and outside Nairobi,” Kenyatta said.

The Head of State called on leaders to shun from politicizing the revenue that has failed to passed for a record nine times at the senate and instead find a solution that will ensure service delivery is not stalled at the counties.

“I am asking my fellow leaders to join me in delivering services to the people who elected us. Let us not start politicking and campaigning when our focus should be on bringing development. Leadership is God given, so let us not allow it to divide us because God already knows about our leadership paths,” said Kenyatta.

After failing to resolve the elusive counties’ revenue-sharing formula for the ninth time on Monday, Senators formed a twelve-member team to build consensus.

The resolution was arrived at following a last-minute agreement among the two rival factions which have maintained hard-line positions on which formula is suitable for the 2020/2021 financial year.

Senators proposed to serve in the committee include Johnson Sakaja (Nairobi), Mohammed Mahamud (Mandera), Stewart Madzayo (Kilifi), Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet), Mutula Kilonzo Jnr (Makueni).

Others are Susan Kihika (Nakuru), Samson Cherararkey (Nandi), Moses Kajwang (Homa Bay), Anuar Loitiptip (Lamu), Moses Wetangula (Bungoma), John Nderitu (Laikipia) and Ledama Ole Kina (Narok).

Senators Sakaja and Wetangula were proposed as the co-conveners of the team.

While acknowledging that the debate on the revenue formula had degenerated into a divisive affair, Speaker Ken Lusaka urged the Senators to remain united so as to find a common ground.

Lusaka, who has been under intense scrutiny from Senators who have questioned his rulings on the matter, exuded confidence that a solution will be found.

