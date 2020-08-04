Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
July 15, 2020| Devolution and ASAL Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa (left) and Devolution Principal Secretary Charles Sunkuli (right) during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Health Relief International to provide aid targeting vulnerable populations and SMEs with greater focus on post COVID -19/Devolution Ministry

Corona Virus

Devolution ministry staff on isolation for COVID-19 monitoring

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 4 – Staff at the State Department for Devolution, one of the two arms in the Ministry of Devolution and the Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALS), proceeded for mandatory 14-day self-isolation on Monday after eighteen colleagues tested positive for coronavirus.

In an internal memo to staff members, the department’s Principal Secretary Charles Sunkuli said the staffers will report back on August 17.

The eighteen positive cases were picked from 128 samples analyzed during a targeted mass testing exercise.

“Following the mass testing for COVID-19 that was done on 23 July, 2020, it has come to our attention that 18 officers tested positive for the disease,” Sunkuli stated.

“The officers will be required to report back on August 17, 2020 for another round of mass testing,” Sunkuli said in the memo dated August 3.

The cases at the devolution ministry include the 544 new infections reported on Monday by the Ministry of Health.

During the regular briefing on the status of the pandemic, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman also reported that 263 COVID-19 patients had been cleared of the virus raising the country’s total number of recoveries to 8, 740.

Thirteen more people succumbed to the disease raising the total number of fatalities from COVID-19 to 382.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Special Report

‘Unspeakable horror’: the attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki

Tokyo, Japan, Aug 4 – Japan this week marks the 75th anniversary of the atomic bomb attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, which killed over...

9 mins ago

World

Indian Kashmir under curfew ahead of ‘black day’ anniversary

Srinagar, India, Aug 4 – Thousands of Indian troops imposed a curfew in Kashmir on Tuesday, with razor wire and steel barricades blocking main...

11 mins ago

Focus on China

Jittery Hong Kong authors seek Taiwan safety after security law

Hong Kong, China, Aug 4 – China’s new security law has cast a threatening shadow over Hong Kong’s dynamic book industry, with anxious publishers...

41 mins ago

business

Richard Branson space-bound in early 2021 says Virgin Galactic

Washington, United States, Aug 4 – Richard Branson could shoot into space on his Virgin Galactic aircraft as its first passenger early next year,...

49 mins ago

Focus on China

Trump gives TikTok 6 weeks to sell itself to US company

Washington, United States, Aug 4 – US President Donald Trump gave popular Chinese-owned video app TikTok six weeks to sell its US operations to...

51 mins ago

business

Boeing guarantees safety measures onboard as flights resume amid COVID-19 fears

NAIROBI, Kenya August 3 – American aircraft manufacturer, Boeing, has assured passengers and crew of utmost safety onboard following fears of COVID-19 across the...

13 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya’s National Police Service goes digital

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3- The National Police Service has now digitized its services in measures aimed at increasing efficiency and effectiveness in service delivery....

14 hours ago

Capital Health

Nurse succumbs to COVID-19 in Kenya, a week after giving birth

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3- The number of healthcare workers who have succumbed to coronavirus in the country rose to eight on Monday, after a...

14 hours ago